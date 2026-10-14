'Mama Vs Mohan?' Shivraj Chouhan’s Remarks Fuel Speculation Of Rift Within Madhya Pradesh BJP

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s criticism of the demolition of tribal homes in Kosmi village and his defence of the Ladli Behna scheme have fuelled speculation about tensions within the Madhya Pradesh BJP.
Political observers and party insiders interpret his remarks as an effort to preserve his influence and political legacy.
Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the demolitions, while the Congress has alleged that the incident reflects an internal power struggle.
Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s remarks on the demolition of tribal homes and the BJP’s Ladli Behna scheme have fuelled speculation about tensions within the ruling party and mounting pressure on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
Chouhan criticised the state government over the demolition of houses belonging to 12 tribal families in Kosmi village in Vidisha, his Lok Sabha constituency. At an event in neighbouring Raisen district on the same day, he also stressed that the Ladli Behna scheme, which provides eligible women a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500, must continue and suggested that the amount would eventually rise to Rs 3,000.
The two statements have drawn attention amid reports of differences between Yadav and other senior BJP leaders, including Cabinet Ministers and state party president Hemant Khandelwal. Political observers and party insiders have interpreted Chouhan’s remarks as an attempt to reinforce his influence in state politics while protecting his political legacy.
Tribal Evictions And Ladli Behna Scheme At Centre Of Row
The eviction drive in Kosmi was carried out on grounds of alleged encroachment on forest land and reportedly resulted in the demolition of homes belonging to 12 tribal families and the destruction of their crops. Chouhan had intervened in the matter before the demolition and subsequently joined the affected families’ sit-in protest. His son, Kartikeya Singh Chouhan, also joined the protest on Monday night.
Chouhan sharply criticised the Forest Department officials involved in the action. The remarks were seen as a public rebuke of the administration led by his successor, Yadav, who also heads the Forest Department.
His comments on the Ladli Behna scheme carried a different but potentially significant political message. Launched by Chouhan in 2023, the scheme has become a prominent part of the BJP’s welfare politics in Madhya Pradesh and is closely associated with his tenure as Chief Minister.
“The Chief Minister has continued this scheme and every government will have to keep it going. Sabko pata hai ki behenein gussa ho gayi toh phir khair nahi hai,” Chouhan said.
Addressing women at the gathering, he asked how much they wanted the monthly allowance to increase. “Yes, Rs 3,000. It will increase gradually. Brothers, don’t be troubled, let the sisters move ahead. This is a campaign to change lives. Thanks to the Chief Minister too,” he said.
The remarks came a week after Yadav jokingly described the scheme as a “very expensive affair” at an event on October 4. Chouhan’s emphasis on its continuation was interpreted by some observers as a reminder of the scheme’s political importance and his own association with it.
BJP Insiders See A ‘Calculated Move’
Some BJP insiders believe the timing and tone of Chouhan’s remarks were deliberate, coming amid speculation about discontent within the state unit over Yadav’s style of functioning.
The leader also pointed to Chouhan’s statement that he had spoken to Khandelwal about the demolition, saying it was significant amid recent rumours of differences between the Chief Minister and the state BJP president.
Reports of discontent among some Ministers over Yadav’s functioning have surfaced during his tenure. Speculation about tensions between Yadav and Khandelwal has also grown, including over the invitee list for a state BJP core committee meeting held earlier in October. Senior leaders Narottam Mishra and Gopal Bhargava were among those reportedly absent from the meeting, which was attended by newly appointed state BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb