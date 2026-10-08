India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the match between India and West Indies in India

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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights
India’s captain Shreyas Iyer, left, and West Indies captain Shai Hope at toss before the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Summary of this article

  • India and West Indies meet in the 2nd T20I of the series in Ranchi

  • India won the first match by eight wickets to take 1-0 lead

  • Check live streaming and other details for the 2nd match

India will look to strengthen their grip on the five-match T20I series when they face West Indies in the second game at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, October 9. The hosts enter the contest with a 1-0 lead after a dominant eight-wicket victory in Lucknow.

India's opening performance could hardly have been better. Chasing 172, skipper Shreyas Iyer produced a sensational unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls, smashing 10 fours and six sixes. His innings helped India complete the chase with 32 balls to spare after Ishan Kishan provided valuable support.

The bowling unit was equally impressive, restricting West Indies to 171. Arshdeep Singh made early inroads, while Naman Dhir claimed three wickets and Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Yadav contributed to a disciplined bowling effort.

However, Sanju Samson's place could come under discussion after another disappointing outing. With teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting for an opportunity, India could consider a change at the top of the order. Mayank Yadav's expensive spell could also open the door for another bowling option.

West Indies showed glimpses of their potential in Lucknow but could not sustain their momentum. Shai Hope scored 52 off 37 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford smashed 56 from 34 deliveries to give the visitors a competitive total.

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Their biggest concern will be the bowling attack. Once Iyer accelerated, the West Indies struggled to contain India's chase. Akeal Hosein and the pace attack will need to find ways to put India's aggressive batters under pressure.

All You Need To Know About India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I

When and Where Will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Take Place?

The 2nd T20I match between India Vs West Indies will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Friday, October 9.

What Time Will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Begin?

The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Online in India?

The 2nd T20I between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM onwards.

India And West Indies Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew (WK), Kamil Pooran, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer, Sherfane Rutherford, and wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer.

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