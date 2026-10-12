‘He Knows His Body’: Former India Fielding Coach Trusts Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Handle Fitness Concerns

D
Deepak Joshi
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R Sridhar backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar to manage his workload during India's New Zealand T20I series and stresses the importance of recovery and adjusting to local time

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar gestures after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary of this article

  • R Sridhar backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar to manage his workload during India's New Zealand T20I series

  • Sridhar highlights Bhuvneshwar's experience and understanding of his body amid past injury concerns

  • The former India fielding coach stresses adjusting body clocks to New Zealand time

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the Indian T20I setup after a four-year absence has brought renewed attention to his fitness, workload management and ability to make an impact at the international level. The experienced seamer is part of India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which begins in Christchurch on October 22.

Having dealt with fitness setbacks during his career, Bhuvneshwar will be keen to make the most of this opportunity. However, former India fielding coach R Sridhar believes the pacer knows his body better than anyone else and can manage the demands of international cricket.

R Sridhar Backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Manage His Workload

Speaking to Outlook India during an interaction organised by Sony Sports, Sridhar dismissed the need to offer specific advice to Bhuvneshwar, highlighting the bowler’s experience and understanding of his physical condition.

“Look, Bhuvi knows exactly what he has to do. We're very honest. He's experienced and he knows his body inside out,” Sridhar said.

He further explained that the demanding schedule would require careful management, although Bhuvneshwar’s involvement would be limited to the T20I leg.

“It's a quick turnaround series, they're playing 10 games in 22 days, obviously Bhuvi is going to play only the T20s. So, 5 games in around 10 or 12 days,” he added.

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Emphasising his confidence in the veteran seamer, Sridhar said, “But look, I really have no advice to Bhuvi because there is no one better than him to take care of himself. And he's got the experience, he knows his body.”

Bhuvneshwar last represented India in November 2022, against New Zealand. His recall follows an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, in which he claimed 28 wickets in 16 matches, strengthening his case for an international comeback.

R Sridhar Highlights Importance of Adjusting to New Zealand Time

While Sridhar believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar can handle his individual workload, he stressed that adapting to the local time zone would be crucial for the entire Indian squad.

“He will manage his workload off the field, and he will ensure that he recovers well for every match,” Sridhar said of Bhuvneshwar.

“The only advice for the entire team is to get their body clock and the bio clock adjusted to the New Zealand time,” he added.

India’s five T20Is are scheduled for October 22, 24, 27 and 30, followed by the series finale on November 1. With matches spread across Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton, managing travel, sleep and recovery will be important.

The series represents an opportunity for Bhuvneshwar to translate his recent domestic and IPL form into international performances while drawing on the experience he has accumulated over a long career.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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