Ukraine's Zelensky Says He Will Organise Elections If Putin Agrees To 60-day Ceasefire, Russia Rejects

Zelensky offered elections if Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.
Trump claimed Russia and Ukraine agreed to an energy ceasefire.
The Kremlin rejected Zelensky's proposal, seeking a full peace deal.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he will organise elections in Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees for a 60-day ceasefire. Zelensky's comments came after critical comments about him by Donald Trump.
Zelensky was speaking to ABC's "This Week” when he made the comment about the elections. He said, "Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections," according to Reuters.
US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an "energy ceasefire," where both countries will stop hitting each other's energy facilities.
"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote on his Truth Social.
Zelensky Responds To Trump's Comments
Responding to Trump's comments, Zelensky stated that only Ukrainians get to choose their leader, adding that Putin would also love to see someone else leading Ukraine.
He added that it is easy to blame Ukraine for rising fuel costs, even though everyone knows prices are actually going up because of the war in the Middle East. Earlier on Sunday, Zelensky said Ukraine would stop attacking Russian oil refineries if Moscow stops hitting Ukrainian energy facilities, Reuters reported.
On the issue of a ceasefire, Zelensky told Axios that the ceasefire, was ‘news to him’ and he was not aware of it, but he assured that Kyiv would agree if Moscow committed to the truce.
Earlier on Saturday, Trump criticized Zelensky for targeting Russian oil refineries just one day after the US temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel—sanctions originally set up to cut off Russia's war funding.
Putin Is Ready To Stop Attacks On Ukraine, But Only On Election Day
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be willing to order a temporary halt on military attacks during Ukraine's election day, according to Russian news agency RIA.
Earlier on Monday, the Kremlin turned down Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal for a 60-day ceasefire to hold elections, stating that Russia wants a full peace deal instead of a brief pause.