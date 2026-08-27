Why Israeli Strikes Continue In Syria, Lebanon As Washington Pushes For De-escalation

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Outlook News Desk
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Israeli strikes have been reported in Syria and Lebanon as Washington mediates efforts to reduce tensions, with Damascus and Beirut accusing Israel of violating their sovereignty and existing understandings.

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Summary of this article

  • Israeli strikes have continued in Syria and Lebanon as Washington pushes for de-escalation

  • Syria and Lebanon have accused Israel of violating sovereignty and existing security understandings

  • US-mediated talks are attempting to reduce tensions even as military operations continue on both fronts

Israel has continued military operations in Syria and Lebanon as the United States seeks to prevent further escalation in the region.

In Syria, Israeli strikes have been reported in the south and around Damascus, while Lebanon has reported Israeli attacks in the country's south. The developments come alongside US-mediated efforts to reduce tensions between Israel and Syria and revive negotiations towards a security agreement.

Syria Strikes

Syrian state media reported that an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle in Beit Jinn, in the western Damascus countryside, on August 22, injuring civilians. Syria's Foreign Ministry described the attack as a violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law.

The same report said Israeli forces shelled the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa on Tuesday, with no casualties reported. Damascus warned that continued Israeli attacks could increase regional tensions and threaten civilian safety.

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US-Mediated Talks

The attacks came shortly before a high-level Syrian-Israeli meeting in Jordan on August 23, held under US mediation.

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Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani led the Syrian delegation, which included the heads of Syria's General Intelligence and Military Intelligence services. The two sides discussed mechanisms to halt Israeli attacks and revive negotiations aimed at reaching a security agreement.

Damascus also demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the positions held before December 8, 2024, and the full implementation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Syria said any security arrangement must respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Lebanon Front

In Lebanon, the Lebanese Army has also reported continued Israeli attacks in the south.

Earlier this month in a statement, it said Israeli forces had destroyed a municipal building, public school, health clinic, children's nursery and several homes in Zawtar al Sharqiyah in Nabatieh. The army said such attacks were hindering its deployment in the south and the return of residents.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a separate update that Israeli raids had killed 11 people and wounded 19 others.

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Why The Diplomacy Matters

The reported Israeli strikes create a difficult backdrop for Washington's efforts to de-escalate the Syrian-Israeli confrontation.

The August 23 meeting under US mediation focused on mechanisms to halt Israeli attacks and revive negotiations, while Damascus called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces and respect for Syrian sovereignty.

The parallel developments show that diplomatic engagement and military escalation are continuing at the same time, leaving the prospects for a wider security arrangement uncertain.

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