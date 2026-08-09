Eight Nepal Parties Launch Progressive Front Outside Parliament

Eight political parties with zero parliamentary seats launched the Progressive Front alliance in Kathmandu on August 8, 2026.
Key leaders signing the pact include Upendra Yadav of the Janata Samajbadi Party and CK Raut of the Janamat Party.
The coalition demands structural reforms, including proportionate political representation across federal and provincial assemblies based on population size.
Eight political parties in Nepal launched the Progressive Front alliance at a programme on August 8, 2026 even though the coalition currently holds zero federal parliamentary seats.
All member parties were shut out of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly during the March 2026 general elections. The alliance is designed to build political cooperation from outside the legislature.
The front was formed around "shared political issues and common agendas", the grouping stated according to an India Today report. It also aims to strengthen the federal democratic republic and ensure an inclusive democratic system functions effectively.
A Seatless Coalition
The pact unites several regional players. It represents an effort by Madhesh-based and smaller political parties to reclaim relevance after losing all legislative representation. Experts suggest the new coalition could influence Nepal's political landscape despite its lack of federal parliamentary presence.
The joint statement was signed by the leadership of all eight groups. Signatories include Upendra Yadav of the Janata Samajbadi Party, CK Raut of the Janamat Party and Prabhu Sah of the Aam Janata Party. Resham Chaudhari represented Nagarik Unmukti Party Nepal.
Other leaders endorsing the alliance are Santosh Pariyar of the Pragatishil Loktantrik Party and Rijwan Ansari of the Nepal Sanghiya Samjawadi Party. Harinandah K. Ranjan of the Bahujan Samajbadi Party Nepal and Ram Kumar Rai of the Khmbuwan Rastriya Morcha also signed the agreement.
Agendas For Inclusion
The front seeks structural reform by demanding equal and proportionate political representation based on population size across the House of Representatives, the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.
The coalition pledged to combat exploitation and marginalisation. It targets discrimination against Madhesis, Dalits, Tharus, Muslims, women, ethnic groups, backward classes and sexual minorities.
The group wants to establish a "just, inclusive and discrimination-less unified society", the front stated. It plans to achieve this by ending systemic anomalies across caste, creed and class.
Context Of Clashes
Regional tensions preceded the political announcement. The alliance was formed days after deadly communal clashes erupted on July 26, 2026, in Kaptanganj, Sunsari district.
The violence began during a Hindu 'Bol Bam' pilgrimage procession returning from the Koshi Barrage, local media reported. Members of the local Muslim community objected to loud DJ music and religious flags.
This disagreement triggered widespread violence. The resulting clashes spread across the Sunsari and Siraha districts of Koshi and Madhesh provinces. The violence left three people dead and dozens injured.