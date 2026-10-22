India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia That Killed 1 Indian, Injured 3 Others

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New Delhi termed the strikes on Saudi Arabia's airport and energy infrastructure "completely unacceptable," offering condolences and assuring assistance to affected Indian nationals

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India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia That Killed 1 Indian, Injured 3 Others
India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia That Killed 1 Indian, Injured 3 Others
Summary of this article

  • India strongly condemned recent strikes targeting civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

  • The attacks on Dammam airport and an Aramco oil field left one Indian dead and three injured.

  • New Delhi called for an immediate end to such attacks and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

India on Thursday strongly condemned the latest attacks in Saudi Arabia that left one Indian national dead and three others injured, asserting that strikes targeting civilian and critical infrastructure are "completely unacceptable" and must cease immediately.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, one Indian national died and two others were injured in the strike on Dammam's King Fahd International Airport, while another Indian was injured in the attack on Aramco's Shaybah oil field. "We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21," it said.

"These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries."

The MEA added: "One Indian national unfortunately died and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport, while another Indian national was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field."

It conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance, the MEA said.

"We also reiterate that the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately."

Related Content
Representational Image - X
CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia's Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh - Saudi Media Ministry via AP
Representative Images - Reuters
Smoke rises near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh after an attack, Saudi Arabia. - | Reuters

"We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest," the MEA said in a statement.

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