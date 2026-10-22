According to the Ministry of External Affairs, one Indian national died and two others were injured in the strike on Dammam's King Fahd International Airport, while another Indian was injured in the attack on Aramco's Shaybah oil field. "We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21," it said.