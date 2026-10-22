Saudi authorities initially reported two deaths and eight injuries following the October 21 attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
A subsequent report citing the Indian Embassy said an Indian national was among two people killed, while two other Indian nationals were injured.
The incident came amid wider security concerns after reported attacks affecting Saudi Arabia’s aviation and energy infrastructure, including the Shaybah oilfield.
An attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday evening, October 21, killed at least two persons and injured several others, Saudi authorities said, as a series of attacks on the kingdom’s airports and energy infrastructure heightened regional security concerns.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation initially reported one death and eight injuries, adding that damage to the airport was being assessed. A subsequent report citing the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said an Indian national was among two people killed and two other Indians were injured.
What Happened in the Attack on King Fahd International Airport?
The Saudi civil aviation authority confirmed the attack late Wednesday but did not immediately identify who was responsible. It said the extent of the material damage was under assessment. The Associated Press reported that flight-tracking service Flightradar24 showed flights being diverted away from the airport following the incident. According to a later report by The Economic Times, airport operations resumed and air traffic returned to normal.
The attack comes amid repeated threats to Saudi aviation infrastructure. On October 11, Saudi Arabia reported that King Fahd International Airport had come under attack, while Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed strikes on Saudi airports and oil facilities. The group said those operations were in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen. However, Saudi authorities and international news agencies had not confirmed responsibility for the latest October 21 incident at the time of reporting.
Saudi Arabia Faces Wider Security Concerns
The airport incident was reported alongside other attacks affecting Saudi Arabia’s eastern region. The country’s Energy Ministry said debris from an intercepted drone at the Shaybah oilfield killed two foreign workers and injured two others. The victims included Nepali and Filipino nationals, while Pakistani and Indian nationals were reported injured, according to the Associated Press. The developments have raised concerns over the security of civilian transport hubs and critical energy infrastructure.
The United States also ordered non-emergency diplomatic personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia following the latest attacks and growing security concerns, the AP reported. The move underscored the potential for further escalation across the region. Authorities have not publicly established who carried out the latest airport attack, and the investigation and damage assessment remain central to determining its full impact.