UP Gangsters Act: ₹15,233 Cr In Property Action, 148 Homes Handed Over To Poor Families

Property Action Under Gangsters Act

The reported value of property action in Uttar Pradesh has risen steadily since Adityanath took office in March 2017. According to the figures cited in the report, the cumulative value stood at ₹1,800 crore by August 2021, ₹9,022.33 crore by March 2023, ₹11,841 crore by August 2023, ₹14,246 crore by the end of 2024 and ₹15,233 crore by October 2026.