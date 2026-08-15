Disney Confirms Zootopia 3 At D23

Zootopia 3 is greenlit.
Disney has confirmed the third chapter of the franchise.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan accompanied Jared Bush at the Disney announcement.
Zootopia 3 is happening. Disney has officially greenlit the third chapter in the blockbuster franchise. The announcement was made during Disney‘s D23 fan event on Friday by Disney Animation head Jared Bush, with Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan in tow.
“The bunny and the snake will be back!” Goodwin declared, as Bush reaffirmed this iteration will see the return of its fan-favorite characters and feature the introduction of a bird-centered storyline.
The original 2016 film grossed over $1 billion worldwide, and nine years later, the sequel emerged a more spectacular box office juggernaut. It made a staggering $1.87 billion. The beloved franchise circles optimistic young rabbit Judy Hopps (Goodwin) and sly red fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they team up as rookie cops, solving crimes in the animal metropolis of Zootopia. Ke Huy Quan voices Gary De’Snake.
Zootopia 2 cast included the podcasting beaver Nibbles Maplestick (Fortune Feimster), Gary De’Snake (Quan), Pawbert Lynxley (Andy Samberg), Milton Lynxley (David Strathairn), Cattrick Lynxley (Macaulay Culkin), Kitt Lynxley (Brenda Song), Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson), Robert Furwin (Robert Irwin) and Brian Winddancer (Patrick Warburton) among others.
Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the sequel achieved box office history on its opening weekend, becoming the fourth-biggest global opening ever at the time and the largest global launch of all time for an animated film. It was also nominated for best animated feature at the Academy Awards. Bush said during the release of Zootopia 2, “If it goes well, we would spend the rest of our careers in the world of Zootopia. It’s the most fun place in the world and there’s so much left to explore. We’ve actually only seen one city on one continent on one planet. There’s quite a lot more stories to tell.”
Only the Chinese fantasy sequel Ne Zha 2 ranks higher among all animated films with $2.2 billion. Both Zootopia films, as well as the animated short anthology Zootopia+, are available to stream on Disney+.