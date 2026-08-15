Disney Confirms Zootopia 3 At D23

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the sequel achieved box office history on its opening weekend, becoming the fourth-biggest global opening ever at the time and the largest global launch of all time for an animated film. It was also nominated for best animated feature at the Academy Awards. Bush said during the release of Zootopia 2, “If it goes well, we would spend the rest of our careers in the world of Zootopia. It’s the most fun place in the world and there’s so much left to explore. We’ve actually only seen one city on one continent on one planet. There’s quite a lot more stories to tell.”