Saif Ali Khan Attack Case Update: Mumbai Court Frames Charges Against Accused, Trial To Begin

A Mumbai sessions court framed charges of dacoity, house trespass, and illegal entry against Shariful Fakir on Friday, paving the way for his trial.
Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, allegedly scaled a Bandra building and entered actor Saif Ali Khan's 12th-floor apartment on January 16, 2025.
The accused allegedly held the family at knifepoint, demanded Rs 1 crore, and attacked Saif Ali Khan when the actor intervened.
A sessions court framed charges against Shariful Fakir, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, on Friday (August 14, 2026), paving the way for his trial. The Bangladeshi national faces charges of dacoity, house trespass, illegal entry into India and using a fictitious identity.
Following the framing of charges, Fakir informed the court that he had not received the chargesheet. The court then directed the prosecution to supply all relevant documents and records to the accused, as reported by The Free Press Journal.
Details of Saif Ali Khan's stabbing attack
Fakir allegedly scaled the Bandra high-rise. On January 16, 2025, he entered Saif Ali Khan’s 12th-floor apartment through a bathroom. Police stated he broke into the residence without knowing the actor lived there, subsequently holding the family at knifepoint to demand money.
Fakir slipped into Khan's son, Jehangir's (also known as Jeh) bedroom. A staff nurse confronted him there, prompting Fakir to strike her and demand ₹1 crore, the nurse said in her complaint. When Khan woke up and tried to stop him, Fakir lunged at the actor with a knife.
Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and remained hospitalised for five days. Fakir escaped the residence during the brawl. Police officers tracked him down and arrested him on January 19, 2025.
Bail plea remains pending
Fakir’s bail application remains pending before the Sessions Court.
His defence lawyers argue that the arrest was illegal. They informed the court that police officers failed to provide written grounds of arrest before taking Fakir into custody. The defence team stated that supplying the written grounds of arrest to an accused is a mandatory requirement.
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is set for theatrical release on September 11.