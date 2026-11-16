Ads On The Arabian Sea? Aaditya Thackeray Questions BJP Govt Over 15 Floating Hoardings In Mumbai

Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the Maharashtra government had invited bids for 15 floating hoardings across 10 locations in Mumbai's coastal waters.
The Maharashtra Maritime Board's proposal aims to generate revenue through advertising at coastal locations, including Juhu Beach, Lotus Jetty and Worli.
Environmental groups, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and residents' associations have raised concerns over coastal clearances, light pollution, biodiversity loss and visual damage.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on November 15 accused the Maharashtra government of prioritising revenue generation over public and environmental interests after claiming that 15 floating hoardings at 10 locations in Mumbai's coastal waters had been put up for tender bids.
In a post on X, Thackeray alleged that the BJP-led government had earlier said that only two floating hoardings would be installed, but had now invited bids for 15 hoardings across 10 locations in Mumbai's coastal waters.
Calling the government a "regime caught lying", he questioned the change in the proposed number and raised concerns over the installation of multiple advertising structures in the sea.
The bjp regime only wants to squeeze every bit of Maharashtra for money, and while it does so, it ruins every bit of our State," Thackeray wrote.
He also criticised the proposal on aesthetic, environmental and practical grounds, accusing the government of working in the interests of contractors rather than the public.
"Aesthetically, environmentally and practically this is a disaster, but the looters in the regime are working for contractors, not for people," he said, asking the Chief Minister to clarify why the government wanted to damage the aesthetics of the sea.
Maharashtra Maritime Board's Floating Hoardings Proposal
Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) plans to install floating advertisements and hoardings at around 20 locations along Mumbai's coastline. The proposed sites include Juhu Beach, Carter Road, Marve Jetty and areas around the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
According to The Times of India, the MMB has invited bids from agencies to set up and manage the advertisements. While some advertisements will be placed on barges floating in the water, others will take the form of conventional hoardings near beaches and jetties.
The board has issued separate tenders for floating advertisements at Juhu Beach, Lotus Jetty and the Sea Link jetty in Worli. Carter Road and Marve Jetty are among the locations proposed for hoardings.
The tenders were issued in late September, with the deadlines for several of them extended to October 27.
Under the arrangement, selected agencies will pay for the advertising rights, install the structures and maintain them. In return, they will be allowed to display advertisements at the designated locations.
The proposal is intended to generate revenue for the board's port facilities and water transport projects.
What Has The Maharashtra Government Said?
Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane told The Times of India that the board had previously issued only no-objection certificates for advertisements. Under the new policy, however, it would be able to generate revenue from them.
Rane had defended the policy, saying the board needed to explore new ways of earning money.
"The rates will be competitive, and it will be a win-win for both MMB and advertisers," he said.
However, the proposal has faced objections over its environmental and coastal implications.
The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority said the proposed installations lacked the required clearances under Coastal Regulation Zone rules. Rane, meanwhile, maintained that the advertisements would comply with environmental and coastal regulations.
Zoya Akhtar, Environmental Groups Raise Concerns
The proposal has also drawn criticism from filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who opposed the plan in a comment on an Instagram post by HW News English.
"Please no!!!" Akhtar wrote in response to the post about the proposed advertisements.
Environmental groups have also raised concerns over the policy. In May, the Awaaz Foundation wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, warning about the potential impact of illuminated advertisements along the coastline.
The organisation flagged concerns over light pollution, loss of biodiversity and the visual impact on the state's coastline. It also warned that bright lights could disturb birds and marine life and affect residents.
In April, the Bandra West Residents Association had objected to the policy, arguing that beaches and promenades should remain free of advertisements.
The association also pointed out that residents had maintained the Carter Road promenade for more than two decades.
"There are many other methods of generating revenue to maintain these public open spaces," the association said in a letter to the board.
The Maharashtra Maritime Board has invited bids for the proposed advertising installations, but no date has been announced for their installation.