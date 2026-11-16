Jimmy Tata Backs N Chandrasekaran’s Third Term, Supports RBI’s Tata Sons Listing Stand

Jimmy Tata has endorsed a third term for N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman
He has also backed the RBI’s view that Tata Sons must comply with listing rules for upper-layer NBFCs
The stance places him at odds with Noel Tata, who opposes both the reappointment and the proposed listing
Jimmy Naval Tata has endorsed a third term for N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman, giving the Tata group’s control battle a fresh twist. An Economic Times report also said that Jimmy Tata has also supported the Reserve Bank of India’s view that Tata Sons should comply with listing rules for upper-layer non-banking financial companies.
Jimmy Tata is Ratan Tata’s younger brother and the longest-serving perpetual trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust. The move comes as the Tata Sons board and Noel Tata, who heads Tata Trusts, remain locked in disagreement on several issues.
The rift is about more than one appointment. It reaches into Tata Sons’ leadership, the ownership structure of the group’s holding company and whether the trusts that control it will accept the central bank’s regulatory stance.
Who Is Jimmy Tata?
Jimmy Tata is the younger son of Naval Tata and his first wife, Sooni Commissariat. Noel Tata, born to Naval Tata and his second wife, Simone Dunoyer, is Jimmy Tata’s half-brother.
He is Tata Sons’ second-biggest individual shareholder after Noel Tata with his 0.81 per cent holding amounting to 3,262 shares. A financial daily analysis, based on estimates from investment bankers, valued that stake at between Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.
Jimmy Tata has been a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust since 1989. He is one of its three perpetual trustees, along with Noel Tata and Jehangir Jehangir. He also serves as a trustee of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution and Sarvajanik Seva Trust, both of which sit under the Tata Trusts umbrella.
The 85-year-old keeps a reclusive life in Pune and has rarely joined or voted at Tata Trusts meetings.
Private Correspondence
His views reportedly surfaced in private. Jimmy Tata is understood to have shared them in a documented exchange with another trustee, who later briefed a few others on the conversation, the report said.
Jimmy Tata and Jehangir Jehangir, who also lives in Pune, have long ranked among the least visible members of the Tata trustee community. Neither has publicly disclosed a position on the current struggle over control of the group.
Even so, Jimmy Tata has been known to correspond extensively with trustees and board members, laying out his views in detail on a range of subjects.
His last public appearance was at the funeral and related events after Ratan Tata’s death in late 2024. Under Ratan Tata’s will, Jimmy Tata was bequeathed a share in the family’s Juhu Bungalow. According to people familiar with the matter, Jimmy Tata has continued to keep a close watch on developments in the trusts, including disagreements and disputes that surfaced after his elder brother’s death.
Governance Concerns
Jimmy Tata has also spoken about governance issues at the trusts. In the recent exchange with a fellow trustee, he reportedly raised concern about what he sees as a decline in standards and called for a return to the principles and objectives that guided the institutions when they were set up.
It is still unclear what immediate impact his intervention will have. Its influence may depend on whether he decides to exercise his voting rights at Sir Ratan Tata Trust meetings.
He is also understood to favour limiting Tata family representation on trust boards to one member with him reportedly stressing that the institutions were created to serve the country and support nation-building, and that they should be run with philanthropic and public-interest goals rather than family interests in mind.
The divide points to a broader disagreement over leadership, governance and the ownership structure of Tata Sons. The stakes are high because the Tata Trusts together own around 66 per cent of Tata Sons, while Sir Ratan Tata Trust alone holds 23.56 per cent.
That ownership gives the trusts a pivotal role in decisions that could shape the future of Tata Sons and the wider conglomerate. The RBI has maintained that Tata Sons, classified as an upper-layer NBFC, must follow the relevant regulatory requirements, including listing its shares on a recognised stock exchange.
The central bank’s rules say an upper-layer NBFC must list its equity shares within three years of being placed in that category. Tata Sons falls under that classification, and the RBI has rejected its request to surrender registration as a core investment company.