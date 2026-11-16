Jimmy Tata Backs N Chandrasekaran’s Third Term, Supports RBI’s Tata Sons Listing Stand

His last public appearance was at the funeral and related events after Ratan Tata’s death in late 2024. Under Ratan Tata’s will, Jimmy Tata was bequeathed a share in the family’s Juhu Bungalow. According to people familiar with the matter, Jimmy Tata has continued to keep a close watch on developments in the trusts, including disagreements and disputes that surfaced after his elder brother’s death.