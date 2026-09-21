Tata Trusts Challenges Tata Sons’ Reappointment Of N Chandrasekaran

In that case, the Trusts said Tata Sons had defended the affirmative voting rights of Trust-nominated directors under Articles 104B and 121 before the Supreme Court, treating those provisions as legitimate protections for the company’s majority shareholder. When the Mistry litigation reached the Supreme Court, the court examined the special rights built into Tata Sons’ Articles, including clauses tied to Trust-nominated directors. The Trusts said Tata Sons could not pick and choose when to rely on those provisions. “The Company cannot now disown the protection it went to the Supreme Court to preserve. They are either in the Articles, or they are not. Tata Sons has already told the highest court in the country that they are,” the Trusts said.