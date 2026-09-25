Tata Sons Defends N Chandrasekaran Reappointment, Cites Legal Advice Amid Tata Trusts Row

The board had first obtained an opinion from Kolkata-based lawyer Sudipto Sarkar on 16 September, a day before the board meeting, according to a second executive. “On a plain reading of Article 121, it can be said that the chairman’s casting vote can be invoked in either of the following situations: (i) where there is an equality of votes amongst the directors appointed pursuant to Article 104B; and (ii) where there is an equality of votes of the board as a whole after taking into account the votes cast by all directors,” Sarkar wrote, according to the second executive.