Ashoke Pandit backed the government’s notice against Imran Khan following the Mumbai protest.
The FRRO directed Imran Khan to leave India by October 28.
Imran Khan’s legal team plans to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has backed the government’s notice asking actor Imran Khan to leave India after his participation in a Mumbai protest triggered controversy. Pandit questioned the actor’s right to take part in demonstrations, arguing that he is a US citizen and not an Indian citizen. Khan, who holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, is preparing to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court.
What Ashoke Pandit said about Imran Khan
Speaking to ANI, Pandit said, “I am really very happy… because when you don’t have a right to protest, and you are not a citizen of this country. You go all out to see to it that our country is defamed.”
He also urged Khan to understand the rules governing his status before joining a demonstration. Pandit added, “So, first educate yourself, study, and ask your family members and elders to explain whether you are allowed to take to the streets and wage a war against this country, because you are trying to create unrest in the country”.
Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India?
The controversy began on October 10, when Mumbai Police detained Khan during a protest at August Kranti Maidan. Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the demonstration demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Khan later shared a photograph that appeared to show him inside a police van, captioned, “Apparently I’m going for a drive”. At the protest, he said, “I don’t have demands. I’m here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I’m here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people’s voices are being suppressed,” according to his remarks to the media.
Imran Khan to challenge FRRO notice
On October 15, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directed Khan to leave India by October 28, citing alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. His lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, confirmed that the actor plans to challenge the order in the Bombay High Court.
His legal team has called the notice “drastic” and argued that the law does not specifically bar OCI cardholders from participating in protests.