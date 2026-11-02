India's Prema Rawat Smashes Fastest Fifty In Women's T20s, Leaves Fatima Sana Behind

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Prema Rawat scripts history with a 14-ball fifty in women's T20 cricket, breaking Fatima Sana's record while powering Uttarakhand to an emphatic 89-run victory

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Prema Rawat in action during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai. | Photo: X/@BCCIwomen
Summary of this article

  • Prema Rawat smashed the fastest fifty in women's T20 cricket, reaching the milestone in just 14 balls

  • The Uttarakhand all-rounder broke Fatima Sana's previous 15-ball record

  • Rawat scored an unbeaten 50 off 14 balls and claimed two wickets as Uttarakhand beat Hyderabad by 89 runs

India all-rounder Prema Rawat produced a breathtaking batting performance in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, rewriting the record books with a sensational half-century on Monday, November 2. Representing Uttarakhand against Hyderabad at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, the youngster needed just 14 deliveries to reach the landmark.

Her explosive knock powered Uttarakhand to a commanding victory and brought her into the spotlight for a remarkable individual achievement. Rawat's innings also saw her surpass Pakistan captain Fatima Sana's previous benchmark for the fastest fifty in women's T20 cricket.

Prema Rawat Breaks Fatima Sana's Record With 14-Ball Fifty

Rawat wasted little time making her presence felt, taking on Hyderabad's bowling attack with fearless strokeplay. She remained unbeaten on 50 off only 14 balls, striking three fours and six sixes during her extraordinary innings.

The Indian all-rounder's strike rate soared to 357.14, with her clean hitting leaving the opposition struggling to contain the late assault.

With the effort, Rawat moved past Fatima Sana, who had previously reached her half-century in 15 deliveries against Zimbabwe. The Pakistan skipper's effort had set a remarkable benchmark, but Rawat managed to shave another ball off the record.

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Uttarakhand Dominate Hyderabad As Rawat Shines With Ball

Rawat's fireworks helped Uttarakhand finish their innings at 187/2 in the allotted overs. The batting unit set up a daunting target, which Hyderabad struggled to chase down.

Hyderabad eventually managed only 98/8, handing Uttarakhand a comprehensive 89-run victory. Rawat's contribution did not end with the bat, either. She returned to make an impact with the ball, claiming two wickets for just 12 runs in her four overs to complete an impressive all-round display.

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