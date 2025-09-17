RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha Set To Become New National Selectors Under Ajit Agarkar – Report

RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha will reportedly join BCCI selector panel
Former India cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh and Pragyan Ojha will join the BCCI national selector panel, replacing S Sharath (South Zone) and Subroto Banerjee (Central Zone), a PTI report said. The panel is headed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Both players will bring significant experience to these Cricket Advisory Committee-approved roles.
Rudra Pratap Singh, a former left-arm fast bowler, will join the selection committee from the Central Zone. He previously represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. Singh was one of the heroes of India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph and also bowled astutely in the Test series in England preceding the tournament.
He was also part of the Parthiv Patel-led Gujarat team that lifted the Ranji Trophy in 2016-17. Singh takes over Subroto Banerjee's spot on the panel. Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, with over 100 Test wickets to his name, was a clear choice for a South Zone selector position, according to insiders.
S Sharath will now chair the junior selection committee, taking over from Tilak Naidu. A BCCI source told PTI, speaking anonymously, that "RP and Pragyan are two players who have been asked to apply, and it is clear that Cricket Advisory Committee is likely to clear the two names ahead of BCCI's AGM (Annual General Meeting)."
Singh, Ojha Bring Experience To BCCI
Rudra Pratap Singh, who turns 40 this December, represented India in 82 international matches, securing 124 wickets. His career includes 14 Tests, 58 One Day Internationals, and 10 T20 Internationals.
Pragyan Ojha played international cricket from 2008 to 2013, appearing in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 6 T20Is. He largely featured as a Test specialist, claiming 113 of his 144 international wickets in red-ball cricket. He notably took a 10-wicket haul in his final international game, which also happened to be the last match of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
Ojha played his best cricket for Hyderabad in the domestic circuit, also featuring for Bengal and Bihar during his career, before retiring in 2020. Both selectors bring a wealth of on-field knowledge and experience from various domestic and international formats, crucial for identifying future talent for Indian cricket.
(With PTI Inputs)