India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Rain Delays Toss As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Await Action At Eden Park

Rain delays the toss in the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Eden Park
Covers remain on the pitch as ground staff prepare the playing surface
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co await the start of the series opener
The first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, got off to a delayed start after rain interrupted proceedings ahead of the scheduled toss.
The weather in Auckland appeared to have improved, but the covers remained on the playing surface, with no official confirmation on when the toss would take place. Ground staff were spotted near the covers with the Super Sopper as they worked to prepare the outfield.
The toss was scheduled for 3:00 PM local time (7:00 AM IST), but the delay raised concerns over the start of the series opener. Broadcasters indicated that the rain was only a passing shower, although light rain remained in the forecast for Auckland.
Both teams were waiting for conditions to improve, with the umpires expected to inspect the surface before the toss could go ahead. An update on the revised schedule was awaited.
The match marks the beginning of a five-match ODI series, which will see India and New Zealand use the contest to assess their combinations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
India will be led by Shubman Gill, with senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among the key attractions. New Zealand, meanwhile, have had to contend with several injury concerns ahead of the opening encounter.
Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra are unavailable for the series, while Devon Conway has been ruled out of the first ODI following a collision with Matt Henry during training. Henry is also being monitored, with captain Mitchell Santner suggesting that the fast bowler appeared to be doing fine.
New Zealand will nevertheless draw confidence from their recent ODI form, having won seven of their last eight bilateral ODI series. They also defeated India 2-1 in an ODI series earlier this year.
With the dimensions of Eden Park presenting a different challenge for both sides, the teams will be keen to get the opening match underway once the weather permits.