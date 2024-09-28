NASA And SpaceX Set To Launch Crew-9 Tonight, Aiming To Rescue Sunita Williams

NASA and SpaceX are preparing to launch the Crew-9 mission tonight at 10:47 PM IST. The mission will take off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and is particularly important as it aims to bring back veteran astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS).
They have been aboard the ISS longer than planned due to technical problems with their original transport vehicle, Boeing's Starliner.
The launch was initially scheduled for September 26 but was postponed because of bad weather caused by Hurricane Helene affecting Florida's Gulf Coast. Fortunately, NASA's Flight Readiness Review confirmed that all systems are ready for the launch. This means the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft are set for this crucial mission.
NASA astronaut Nick Hague will lead the Crew-9 mission, with Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov as the mission specialist. They will travel to the ISS for a five-month mission, where they plan to carry out over 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations.
The Crew-9 mission will also bring Williams and Wilmore back home after their extended stay in space. They were initially stranded on the ISS when their Starliner capsule encountered thruster issues and was returned without a crew on September 7 for further checks.
This launch is historic as it marks the first crewed launch from Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex-40. Once launched, Crew-9 is expected to dock with the ISS around 5:30 PM EDT, completing a vital mission to ensure the safe return of Williams and Wilmore after their extended mission aboard the ISS since June.