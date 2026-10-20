Rubio’s visit comes at a moment when both governments have reasons to keep negotiations moving. India has said the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement has been finalised and is undergoing legal drafting, while Trump’s decision to waive key Russia-related tariffs and sanctions has eased an immediate source of pressure on New Delhi. Whether the visit produces further progress on trade, energy or technology will depend on the details agreed by both sides. For now, the schedule offers an opportunity to steady a relationship that remains strategically important but has been tested by disagreements over tariffs and Russian oil.