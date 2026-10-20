Marco Rubio is meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai, with energy, trade, investment, defence and emerging technologies on the agenda.
The visit comes as India and the US work towards a trade agreement amid tensions over tariffs and New Delhi’s purchases of Russian crude oil.
Rubio’s schedule includes meetings with business leaders and a visit to Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery, highlighting the commercial and energy dimensions of the relationship.
Diplomacy often begins with a list of subjects both sides agree to discuss. The harder question is what happens when those conversations take place against a backdrop of tariffs, visa restrictions and disagreements over energy. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India brings that tension into focus, with trade, energy security, defence and critical technologies set to feature in talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20. The meeting comes as New Delhi and Washington try to stabilise a relationship strained by President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and differences over India’s purchases of Russian oil.
Rubio’s India leg runs from October 20 to 22, taking him to Mumbai and Jamnagar in Gujarat rather than New Delhi. His schedule combines official diplomacy with business outreach, reflecting the commercial stakes of the relationship. The visit is also an opportunity to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected trip to the United States for the G20 leaders’ summit in December.
What Is On Rubio’s Schedule?
Rubio is expected to arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, with the schedule placing his meeting with Jaishankar at around 4 pm. The discussions are expected to cover energy, trade and investment, defence, and critical and emerging technologies, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The meeting is intended to review the wider India-US strategic partnership at a time when both governments have reasons to keep diplomatic channels open.
The Mumbai programme also includes a visit to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, where Rubio is expected to pay tribute at the memorial to the victims of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Later, he and Jaishankar are scheduled to attend an event marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, with the Indian foreign minister as guest of honour. The schedule combines remembrance with a public demonstration of the diplomatic relationship the two countries are seeking to sustain.
On Wednesday, October 21, Rubio is expected to meet Indian business executives, institutional investors and banking officials in Mumbai. The discussions are expected to focus on investment, trade and supply chains. On Thursday, October 22, he is scheduled to travel to Jamnagar to visit Reliance Industries’ refining and petrochemical complex before concluding his India programme. The refinery visit places energy and commercial cooperation at the centre of the trip, rather than treating them as subjects confined to government meeting rooms.
Trade, Russian Oil And The Tariff Dispute
The economic relationship is one of the most immediate tests facing the two sides. Trade negotiations have continued amid uncertainty over US tariffs on Indian goods, while Washington has pressed countries buying Russian energy through the threat of punitive measures. India, which relies heavily on imported crude oil, has argued that its energy choices must account for domestic demand and national energy security. Rubio’s visit comes after the US passed legislation authorising steep tariffs on buyers of Russian energy, leaving India concerned about the possible consequences for trade and its wider relationship with Washington.
A trade agreement is therefore an important part of the backdrop. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has recently described progress in the negotiations as rapid, while Rubio has said the deal is close to being finalised. Those statements signal momentum, but they do not mean a final agreement has been announced. The talks will need to reconcile differences over market access and the terms governing trade between the two economies.
Energy cooperation offers a possible area of common ground. The United States wants to expand commercial ties with India, including energy supplies, while India seeks reliable sources to meet the needs of its growing economy. A visit to Jamnagar, home to one of the world’s largest refining complexes, gives that discussion a tangible setting. Yet greater American energy sales would supplement a much wider supply mix; they would not automatically settle the dispute over India’s Russian oil purchases.
Defence, Technology And The Wider Strategic Partnership
Beyond trade and oil, the two governments are expected to discuss defence cooperation and critical technologies. India has sought greater technology transfer and opportunities for domestic manufacturing in defence purchases, while both countries have an interest in resilient supply chains for strategically important technologies. Cooperation in emerging fields could help broaden the relationship beyond immediate trade disputes, although the details of any new arrangements will depend on what the talks produce.
Visa restrictions are another source of friction. India has repeatedly highlighted the contribution of Indian professionals and businesses to the US economy, while changes to American immigration policy have raised concerns among skilled workers and companies. The issue sits alongside tariffs and energy as a reminder that the partnership is not free of disagreements, even where the two sides share strategic interests.
Rubio’s visit comes at a moment when both governments have reasons to keep negotiations moving. India has said the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement has been finalised and is undergoing legal drafting, while Trump’s decision to waive key Russia-related tariffs and sanctions has eased an immediate source of pressure on New Delhi. Whether the visit produces further progress on trade, energy or technology will depend on the details agreed by both sides. For now, the schedule offers an opportunity to steady a relationship that remains strategically important but has been tested by disagreements over tariffs and Russian oil.