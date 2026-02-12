Opposition Protests India-US Interim Trade Deal In Parliament Over National Interests

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, second left, arrives as suspended Lok Sabha MPs Prashant Padole, third right, Dean Kuriakose, centre, and other opposition MPs stage a protest during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Photo: Ravi Choudhary

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, second left, arrives as suspended Lok Sabha MPs Prashant Padole, third right, Dean Kuriakose, centre, and other opposition MPs stage a protest during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Photo: Ravi Choudhary