‘Keep Pushing The Door Until It Breaks’: Priyansh Arya Unfazed By Asia Cup Rising Stars Snub

Priyansh Arya reacts to his omission from India's Asia Cup Rising Stars squad
Arya scored 199 against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy
The Delhi batter shifts focus to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting November 14
Priyansh Arya has enjoyed a remarkable rise in white-ball cricket, making a place for himself in the IPL and India-A set-ups. However, cricket rarely offers the same fortunes every day.
The 24-year-old, who has been a regular feature in India's A-team white-ball set-up, was overlooked for the Tilak Varma-led squad for the Asia Cup Rising Stars, with Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to open the innings. However, Arya is not reading too much into the selection setback.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Services vs Delhi Ranji Trophy match at the Palam Air Force Ground on Wednesday, Arya said he is learning to be equally patient when it comes to his own career.
“I don't feel unlucky. Whatever I get, it is a lot. I am grateful, and it happens for everyone. You just have to keep pushing the door until it breaks,” Arya told reporters.
Arya's recent performances are evident that why he remains in the conversation. He boasts a strike rate of 135.11 in List A cricket and 176.78 in T20s. His IPL 2026 campaign with Punjab Kings was particularly impressive, as he registered the third-highest strike rate in the competition at 211.62, only behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Finn Allen.
The left-hander has also proved that he deserves to be part of red-ball cricket. In just four first-class appearances fro Delhi, he has already produced a memorable 199, narrowly missing out on a maiden double century against Gujarat earlier this season.
Arya was back among the runs against Services with a half-century to put his side in a position to push for an outright victory. Reflecting on the conditions, he said the pitch offered assistance to the seamers early in the day before becoming harder as the match progressed.
“The wicket is very good. In the first session, if there was a little moisture, the ball would seam a bit, and both teams took advantage of that. In the second session, the wicket gets a little hard, so the ball doesn't come on as well,” he said.
The 199 against Gujarat remains one of the most significant innings of Arya's young first-class career. Interestingly, the batter revealed that he was not even aware of how close he was to the milestone when his innings came to an end.
“I didn't even know that I had scored 199! I was a little sad when I walked off the pitch, but it was part of the game. It's quite rare to score 199,” he recalled.
Support From Coach Dahiya
Arya credited Delhi coach Vijay Dahiya for providing encouragement and helping him maintain the right perspective. The former India wicketkeeper, he said, has consistently motivated him to look beyond individual milestones and focus on winning matches.
“Coach motivates me a lot,” Arya said. “When we talk, it's not like we're playing a match just for three points. We always talk about going for an outright win. That is a good thing for both the team and individual growth.”
Eyes on Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy After Ranji Trophy
With the first phase of Ranji Trophy assignment nearing its conclusion, Arya will soon shift his attention to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins on November 14. Delhi open their campaign against Jammu and Kashmir at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
The competition for opening slots in the side is considerable, but Arya remains confident about Delhi's prospects in the shortest format.
“There is less time for preparation, but we will see. Our team is very good in white-ball cricket, and if we win the trophy, that is the main focus. Many players are doing well in white-ball cricket, especially in the opening slot, where there is a lot of competition,” he said.
Despite his reputation as an aggressive white-ball batter, Arya believes success across formats comes down largely to one’s approach.
“Everything is based on our mindset. Whatever your mindset is, it helps us a lot, whether it is a red ball or a white ball. If you see a good red-ball player, he can easily succeed in white-ball cricket. Red ball is very important,” he said
Having made his first-class debut last year, Arya is also unconcerned about being categorised as either a red-ball or white-ball specialist.
“I don't feel anything about the tag of being a 'white-ball' or 'red-ball' cricketer. It's just what people make up outside. It doesn't affect me at all,” he concluded.