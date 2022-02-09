Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: India’s U-19 World Cup Star Yash Dhull In Delhi Squad, Ishant Sharma Opts Out

Yash Dhull, who landed in India on Tuesday morning, will meet his family in a quick visit to Delhi before joining the Delhi squad in Guwahati on Thursday.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: India’s U-19 World Cup Star Yash Dhull In Delhi Squad, Ishant Sharma Opts Out
Yash Dhull became the fifth Indian captain to lift the U-19 World Cup title. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 8:53 pm

India’s U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull was on Wednesday included in the Delhi side for the Ranji Trophy 2021-22, beginning February 17, while senior India pacer Ishant Sharma has made himself unavailable for selection. (More Cricket News)

The Dhull-led India U-19 side was felicitated by BCCI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday during the second ODI against West Indies.

Since he could not play the domestic red-ball tournament at the U-19 level due to his white-ball commitments with the Indian team, Dhull will get a taste of red cherry at the much tougher first-class level.

Related stories

ICC's Most Valuable Team Of U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull To Lead, Two More Indians Find Place

India Under-19 Team Wins Record Fifth ICC World cup After Raj Bawa Heroics Vs England

ICC U-19 World Cup: How Ton-Up Yash Dhull Has Followed Footsteps Of Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand

“His confidence is high and even though he hasn't played a lot of red-ball matches, we want him to get a taste of first-class cricket,” a selector told PTI.

With his future uncertain in the Indian team, veteran pacer Ishant has communicated to DDCA president Rohan Jaitley that he is not available for selection for the state team. Left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan will captain the side.

Dhull has not had any time to rest after the triumph in the Caribbean last week. Dhull, who with the rest of the team landed in India on Tuesday morning, will make a quick visit to his hometown Delhi on Thursday morning before joining the squad in Guwahati later in the day.

Dhull has to reach Guwahati on Thursday and complete a five-day quarantine along with the rest of the team. India pacer Navdeep Saini is also part of the squad.

Squad: Pradeep Sangwan, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Khsitij Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Lakshay Thareja, Navdeep Saini, Simarjit Singh, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Vikas Mishra, Shivang Vashist, Shivam Sharma. 

COVID reserves: Dev Lakra, Hrithik Shokeen.

Tags

Sports Ranji Trophy Yash Dhull Ishant Sharma BCCI Navdeep Saini Cricket India U-19 National Cricket Team Delhi & District Cricket Association BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) BCCI Domestic Season
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: Prasidh Krishna’s 4/12 Helps India Defend 237 Vs West Indies

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: Prasidh Krishna’s 4/12 Helps India Defend 237 Vs West Indies

ISL 2021-22: Jorge Ortiz Hat-Trick Helps FC Goa Thrash Chennaiyin FC 5-0, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Ashwell Prince, Former South Africa Batsman, Resigns As Bangladesh Batting Coach

2022 Beijing Games: Petra Vlhova Wins Slovakia’s Maiden Alpine Gold At Winter Olympics

IND Vs WI: India’s U-19 World Cup-Winning Squad Members Feted On Sidelines Of Second ODI  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star

A Basaveshwara statue in Gadag city in north Karnataka

A Look At Old And New Statues Across States

Actor Tom Hiddleston in 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013). He speaks some conversational French and Spanish (but is not fluent in either language), and learned Latin and Greek at university.

Happy Birthday Tom Hiddleston: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Loki' Star