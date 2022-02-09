Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
IND Vs WI: India’s U-19 World Cup-Winning Squad Members Feted On Sidelines Of Second ODI  

India made history on February 5 when they defeated England in the final to lift their fifth ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup title.

India's U-19 World Cup-winning team watches second ODI between India and West Indies on Wednesday. AP

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 6:39 pm

India’s U-19 World Cup-winning squad was on Wednesday felicitated by the BCCI on the sidelines of the second ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live | Scorecard Cricket News

The U-19 heroes, wearing blazers, first watched the second ODI at the Narendra Modi stadium from the stands, as they had a joyous time seeing their stars in presence of head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and other members of the support staff.

The India U-19 side clinched a record-extending fifth World Cup title after beating England by four wickets in the final on February 5. Earlier, they defeated Australia in the semifinals.

The ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022 title is special for India after their campaign was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak inside the bubble that left six players including captain Yash Dhull, missing two group games.       

The victorious squad members could not get to meet the senior India cricketers as they were part of the bio-bubble created for the three-match series. India are leading the series 1-0.

Former India batter and National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman, who was with the team in the Caribbean, was also present on occasion.

And so was BCCI secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and few other senior officials of the state cricket bodies. The BCCI has already announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for the players and Rs 25 lakh each for the support staff.

The India U-19 squad had returned home on Tuesday. The squad took the long flight back from the Caribbean with connections in Amsterdam and Dubai before reaching Bengaluru on Tuesday morning and the team then reached Ahmedabad.

More functions await the boys when they reach their respective hometowns by Thursday.

