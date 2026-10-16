Mitchell Starc Not To Play In IPL 2027? Ace Australian Pacer Drops Major Hint Ahead Of Auction

Mitchell Starc has not confirmed whether he will play in IPL 2027
Australia face a packed red-ball calendar, including the 150th Anniversary Test against England and the Ashes
Andrew McDonald said the IPL remains part of Australia’s player management plan
Australian cricketers might once again face a dilemma of choosing between playing in the IPL and fulfilling their national commitments, since the next edition of the league is expected to coincide with a busy international schedule.
Mitchell Starc has already made it clear that it is by no means certain that he will take part in the IPL 2027.
The T20 leagues are still attracting top players throughout the year. For Cricket Australia, this pressure might increase in the coming year since its programme features the 150th Anniversary Test against England, which takes place from 11 March 2027 and the Ashes. Starc has already made it clear that his availability for the 2027 IPL remains uncertain.
Starc confirmed that discussions are ongoing regarding his schedule, though no firm conclusions have been reached. "I've had a few discussions. Nothing's concrete as yet," he said.
McDonald On Balancing
Andrew McDonald, the head coach of Australia, explained the difficulty of balancing franchise cricket with international commitments in one of his interviews with ESPNcricinfo.
He stated that the IPL still forms a vital element in the development of players and that it is the premier T20 competition as well as part of the overall management plan for a number of Australian players.
"I know people will start talking about the IPL and filling that time. The IPL is part of our management plan for a lot of our players, and to expose our best players in what I believe is the best competition in terms of T20 cricket has its performance benefits as well. You've just got to balance that out," McDonald said.
With a possible World Test Championship final, an away Ashes series and a World Cup on the horizon, Australia's coaching and medical staff are tracking workloads closely. The concern is strongest around quicks, who face long stretches across formats.
"Country versus franchise and all that... the important part of this period is that we're allowing our fast bowlers to reset their body, get everything in order to give themselves the best opportunity across the 20 or 21 games that everyone talks about," he said.
McDonald said he is still backing his players to make the right calls. He remains confident that their priority will be representing Australia in major assignments.
The context is further provided by Starc's recent performance in the IPL.
Delhi Capitals signed him for 11.75 crore, but he was able to play in only 6 matches during the 2026 season due to injury.