DC retained 14 players—including KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs—while releasing 10, headlined by Mitchell Starc opting out of the season
Major trades saw former skipper Rishabh Pant return from LSG in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav, alongside Zeeshan Ansari arriving from SRH
Following a sixth-place finish in IPL 2026, Delhi enter the December 16 Goa mini-auction with INR 39.5 crore and nine open slots
Delhi Capitals have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, bringing back former captain Rishabh Pant in a blockbuster trade from Lucknow Super Giants. Pant returns to Delhi in a deal involving wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who moves to LSG.
The Capitals have also acquired leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari from Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for T Natarajan. Their retained core includes KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller and Sameer Rizvi. The biggest name on the released list is Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who has opted out of IPL 2027, freeing up INR 11.75 crore.
Delhi Capitals: 14 retained, 10 released
Purse available: INR 39.5 crore
Total slots available: 9
Overseas slots available: 4
DC’s list of retained players: Prithvi Shaw, David Miller, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson
DC’s list of released players: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh, Dushmantha Chameera, Rehan Ahmed, Mitchell Starc, Ajay Mandal
Delhi Capitals had a mixed IPL 2026 campaign, finishing sixth in the points table with seven wins and seven defeats from 14 matches. Despite having a competitive squad, the franchise failed to secure a playoff spot after losing momentum during the latter stages of the tournament.
KL Rahul was one of their standout performers with the bat, while Axar Patel continued to play an important role as an all-rounder and leader.
The biggest talking point ahead of IPL 2027 is the return of Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals. The former skipper has been brought back from Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Delhi have also acquired leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari from Sunrisers Hyderabad, with T Natarajan moving in the opposite direction.
The release of Mitchell Starc is another major development, with the Australian pacer opting out of the upcoming season. Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett and Karun Nair are among the other notable departures. Delhi will now look to rebuild their squad while maintaining their experienced Indian core.
With nine slots to fill, including four overseas positions, and INR 39.5 crore in hand, Delhi Capitals will have significant financial flexibility at the IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa on December 16. Strengthening their pace attack, adding batting depth and building a balanced bowling combination will be among their key priorities