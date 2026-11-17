LSG retained 18 players—including Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram
Aggressive trades saw Lucknow acquire Kuldeep Yadav and Sam Curran in exchange for Rishabh Pant
After finishing bottom in IPL 2026, LSG enter the December 16 Goa mini-auction with the biggest purse at INR 47.45 crore
Lucknow Super Giants have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, retaining their core batting group of Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni, while strengthening their spin department with the addition of Kuldeep Yadav from Delhi Capitals in a blockbuster trade involving Rishabh Pant.
England all-rounder Sam Curran has also joined LSG from Rajasthan Royals, while Mohammed Shami and M. Siddharth have moved to RR. The biggest names on the released list are Indian pacer Avesh Khan and overseas fast bowler Anrich Nortje, as LSG look to reshape their bowling attack after a disappointing campaign.
Lucknow Super Giants: 18 retained, 7 released
Purse available: INR 47.45 crore
Total slots available: 7
Overseas slots available: 3
LSG’s list of retained players: Nicholas Pooran, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Mukul Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Prince Yadav, Sam Curran
LSG’s list of released players: Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, George Linde, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni.
LSG’s list of traded-in players: Kuldeep Yadav (from Delhi Capitals), Sam Curran (from Rajasthan Royals).
LSG’s list of traded-out players: Rishabh Pant (to Delhi Capitals), Mohammed Shami (to Rajasthan Royals), M. Siddharth (to Rajasthan Royals).
Lucknow Super Giants endured a difficult IPL 2026 campaign, finishing 10th in the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. The franchise struggled for consistency throughout the season, and its disappointing performance prompted several changes ahead of the mini-auction.
The biggest change came through the blockbuster trade involving Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav, with Pant returning to Delhi Capitals and Kuldeep joining Lucknow. LSG have also brought in England all-rounder Sam Curran from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Mohammed Shami and M. Siddharth.
The franchise will now look towards Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni to provide stability to its batting line-up.
The release of Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga and other players indicates that LSG are looking to rebuild their bowling combination. With seven slots to fill, including three overseas positions, and INR 47.45 crore in hand, Lucknow Super Giants will have the biggest purse heading into the IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa on December 16.
They will particularly look to strengthen their pace attack and find a suitable replacement for Pant in the leadership group.