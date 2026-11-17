RR retained 17 players—including captain Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jofra Archer
In a major trade with LSG, Rajasthan brought in Mohammed Shami and Manimaran Siddharth in exchange for Sam Curran
Following a fourth-place finish in IPL 2026, RR enter the December 16 Goa mini-auction with INR 27.05 crore and six open slots
Rajasthan Royals have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, keeping their core of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, along with experienced all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and key overseas pacer Jofra Archer.
The biggest name on the released list is West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer, who has been let go along with eight other players. RR have also strengthened their squad through trades, bringing in Mohammed Shami and Manimaran Siddharth from Lucknow Super Giants, while Sam Curran has moved to LSG.
Rajasthan Royals: 17 retained, 9 released
Purse available: INR 27.05 crore
Total slots available: 6
Overseas slots available: 3
RR’s list of retained players: Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aman Rao, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Yash Raj Punja, Dasun Shanaka, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel
RR’s list of released players: Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Kwena Maphaka, Emanjot Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Ravi Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Yudhvir Singh Charak
Rajasthan Royals had a competitive IPL 2026 campaign, finishing fourth in the points table before losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. The franchise has made several changes ahead of the new season but has retained its important Indian core, with Riyan Parag continuing as captain.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will remain crucial to the batting line-up, while Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag provide experience and depth.
The departure of Shimron Hetmyer is one of the biggest changes, with RR releasing the West Indies batter along with Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne and Kwena Maphaka.
The franchise has addressed its bowling requirements through the acquisitions of Mohammed Shami and Manimaran Siddharth from LSG. Sam Curran has moved in the opposite direction to Lucknow.
With six slots to fill, including three overseas positions, and INR 27.05 crore available, Rajasthan Royals will look to strengthen their middle order and add depth to their bowling attack at the IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa on December 16.