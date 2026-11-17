Defending champions RCB retained 21 players—including Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Josh Hazlewood
Opting for title-winning continuity, the franchise kept its core intact rather than pursuing a major squad overhaul
RCB enter the December 16 Goa mini-auction with INR 14.15 crore and five open slots—including one overseas
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, keeping their title-winning core of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma, along with key bowling options Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
The biggest name on the released list is England batter Jacob Bethell, who is among five players released by the defending champions. RCB have largely maintained their championship-winning squad, opting for continuity rather than a major overhaul.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 21 retained, 5 released
Purse available: INR 14.15 crore
Total slots available: 5
Overseas slots available: 1
RCB’s list of retained players: Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Venkatesh Iyer, Rasikh Salam, Krunal Pandya, Yash Dayal, Tim David, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Duffy, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Vicky Ostwal
RCB released players: Mangesh Yadav, Richarch Gleeson, Jacob Bethell, Satwik Deswal, Vihaan Malhotra
Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a memorable IPL 2026 season, winning the championship and establishing themselves as one of the strongest teams in the competition. The defending champions have opted for continuity ahead of the next season, retaining their core group led by Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar.
Their batting line-up continues to feature Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Venkatesh Iyer, while the bowling attack retains experienced names such as Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya and Yash Dayal.
The biggest surprise on the released list is England all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who had been part of RCB's title-winning setup. Richard Gleeson, Mangesh Yadav, Satwik Deswal and Vihaan Malhotra are the other departures.
RCB have largely avoided disturbing their successful combination, preferring to release fringe players and create room for targeted additions.
With five slots to fill, including one overseas position, and ₹14.15 crore in hand, RCB will look to add quality backups and strengthen their squad depth as they prepare to defend their IPL title at the mini-auction in Goa on December 16.