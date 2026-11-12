Axar Patel Wants To Quit Delhi Capitals Captaincy Ahead Of IPL 2027 - Report

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Axar Patel reportedly wants to step down as Delhi Capitals captain ahead of IPL 2027, with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul emerging as potential replacements

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Axar Patel Wants to Quit Delhi Capitals Captaincy Ahead Of IPL 2027 - Report
Axar Patel leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary of this article

  • Axar Patel is reportedly reluctant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain ahead of IPL 2027

  • Delhi Capitals management is trying to convince the all-rounder to retain leadership responsibilities

  • Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul could emerge as captaincy alternatives if Axar steps down

Delhi Capitals could be heading towards a leadership change ahead of IPL 2027, with incumbent captain Axar Patel reportedly reluctant to continue in the role. After two disappointing seasons at the helm, the Indian all-rounder is believed to be considering stepping down, leaving the franchise management with an important decision to make before the upcoming mini-auction.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Capitals are keen to convince Axar to continue as captain. However, the franchise is also keeping alternative leadership options in mind, with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul among the potential candidates.

Axar Patel Reluctant to Continue as Delhi Capitals Captain

Axar took over the Delhi Capitals captaincy ahead of IPL 2025 but has struggled to guide the franchise into the playoffs in his two seasons as skipper. Delhi finished fifth in 2025 before slipping to sixth in the 2026 edition.

His individual performance also took a hit last season, with the all-rounder managing 173 runs and 11 wickets in 14 matches.

A Delhi Capitals source, as quoted by TOI, revealed that the management is keen to retain him as captain.

"Axar is very reluctant to continue as captain. The management is trying to convince him. Axar is very important to the franchise. Capitals have turned down multiple lucrative trade offers this season. The management has held back finalising the captain till the auctions are done," the source said.

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India's Axar Patel bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. - | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
India's Axar Patel bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. - | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
Sourav Ganguly and Rishabh Pant during Delhi Capitals training camp. - Delhi Capitals

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his leadership, Axar remains an important part of Delhi's plans, and the franchise is reportedly unwilling to part ways with him.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in Delhi Capitals' Captaincy Race?

If Axar decides against continuing, Delhi Capitals could turn towards two experienced Indian wicketkeeper-batters, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

Pant recently returned to the franchise after being traded from Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav. Having previously captained Delhi, the left-hander is a natural candidate to take over the responsibility again. However, he is reportedly not particularly keen on returning to the leadership role.

"Pant doesn’t want to think too much about captaincy. Even Rahul hasn’t expressed any real interest yet. But the management will have to talk to them if Axar stays firm on his decision," the source added.

KL Rahul is another experienced option, having previously led Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh Return to Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have also revamped their coaching setup ahead of the new season. Sourav Ganguly has returned as head coach, while Yuvraj Singh has been appointed assistant coach following the departure of Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao.

The franchise will hope the revamped support staff can bring stability to the dressing room and help resolve its leadership concerns before IPL 2027.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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