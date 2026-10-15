Premier League Expands Indian Grassroots Footprint With Mumbai NextGen Coach Programme

Mumbai hosted the Premier League’s second NEXTGEN Coach programme from 10 to 13 October at Cooperage Football Ground
Thirty-four OSCAR Foundation coaches took part in the four-day development programme led by Premier League international community coaches
The initiative focused on safe, inclusive and enjoyable football for young people through classroom and on-pitch sessions
Mumbai hosted the Premier League’s second NEXTGEN Coach programme from 10 to 13 October, with 34 coaches from the OSCAR Foundation taking part in a four-day development programme at Cooperage Football Ground.
The event followed the first NEXTGEN Coach programme in Goa in May 2026 and built on the Premier League’s long-term commitment to grassroots football in India.
Premier League international community coaches delivered the sessions, with support from Indian coach educators who are alumni of the Premier League Primary Stars programme.
Programme And Reach
NEXTGEN began as a tournament that linked Premier League Academy sides with youth teams from India. It now also includes a coach-development programme centred on knowledge-sharing and practical learning for local community coaches.
Classroom work and on-pitch sessions help participating coaches build the tools and confidence needed to deliver football that is safe, inclusive and enjoyable for young people in their communities.
The programme sits within the Premier League’s broader community football work in India, which has run for almost 20 years. That spending has helped more than 7,500 coaches, referees and educators and reached over 164,000 young people across 18 states.
The Premier League opened its India office in Mumbai in April 2025, giving it a stronger base for coach development and community engagement across the wider football ecosystem.
Festival And Quotes
The week finished with a NEXTGEN Football Festival. More than 80 OSCAR Foundation students aged 10 to 14 joined football sessions run by the participating coaches, putting the programme’s learning into practice.
The showcase had the Premier League Trophy on display. UK Secretary of State for Business, Science, Innovation and Trade Jonathan Reynolds also attended, along with Great North delegation members Kim McGuinness, Bev Craig and Steve Rotheram. The group was in India on its first trade mission and included mayors from across the north of the UK, home to more than a third of Premier League clubs.
“Supporting grassroots football is a key part of the Premier League’s work in India. The NEXTGEN Coach programme brings our coaching expertise directly to local coaches, helping them develop young players and strengthen the game in their communities. By investing in local coaches, we can create far greater impact on the quality of football coaching available to young people across India,” Hrishikesh Shende, Premier League India Managing Director, said.
“It was fantastic to see first-hand the impact the Premier League’s work is having in India, helping local coaches develop their skills and giving young people the chance to enjoy the game we all love.
“The League is one of our greatest exports and is a powerful example of how UK expertise can make a difference across the world,” Jonathan Reynolds said.
“Football is a powerful bridge between our two nations, connecting people through a shared passion that reaches across borders.
“In the North, football is woven into our identity. Our clubs carry the pride of our communities onto the global stage, showing the world who we are and giving millions of fans in India a connection to our places and our people. Our Great North mission is about taking that pride and ambition out into the world and building lasting partnerships with India.
“Through NEXTGEN Coach, that connection can create opportunities for young people, strengthen communities and bring our two nations closer together,” Kim McGuinness said.
“When I go to new places representing Greater Manchester, people always talk to me about football. I’m proud that we’re not only home to two of the world’s biggest football clubs, but also to proud local teams and a thriving grassroots game too. It was fantastic to come and learn about this project first-hand and see such great enthusiasm from young people and their coaches.
“Our mission to India is about strengthening our ties in sport and culture as well as finding new trade and investment opportunities which create jobs in Greater Manchester. Football is such a massive part of who we are in the North of England - and as I saw today, it’s clearly a part of our identity we share with India,” Bev Craig said.
“Anyone who knows the Liverpool City Region knows what football means to us. We’re home to some of the biggest clubs in the world, but the game’s about far more than what happens on the pitch on a Saturday afternoon.
“It can give young people confidence, bring communities together and open doors that might otherwise have stayed closed. That’s why the work the Premier League is doing with grassroots coaches in India is so valuable.
“We’re out here to build stronger relationships between our region and India, and football has a big part to play in that. Whether it’s creating opportunities for young people, helping coaches develop their skills and inspire the next generation, or just bringing supporters together, the game has a special way of connecting people across borders,” Steve Rotheram said.
Premier League Context
The Premier League stated that it produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. It stated that the league and its clubs use the competition’s popularity to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and across the world.
It stated that the Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds. It is available to watch in 1.2 billion homes in 189 countries.