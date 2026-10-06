Anirudh Thapa’s Equaliser Not Enough As Uruguay Thrash India 6-1 At Salt Lake Stadium

India started brightly and stayed in the contest early on. Thapa struck in the 22nd minute to erase Darwin Nunez's 11th minute penalty and lift the home side against the 20th-ranked South Americans, but the long stoppage took a toll and Uruguay pulled away with five more goals from Maximiliano Araujo (28th, 59th), Rodrigo Zalazar (53rd), substitutes Juan Sanabria (71st) and Rodrigo Aguirre.