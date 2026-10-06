India Vs Uruguay Football Live Score: Lineups Out! Darwin Nunez, Araujo In The Starting XI

India vs Uruguay Football Live Updates: Follow live score updates as India take on Uruguay in the series opener at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

India vs Uruguay Football Live Updates: India wrap up its October international window with a daunting friendly against Uruguay today (October 6, 2026), kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. Hosted at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, this high-profile clash serves as a vital final test for the Blue Tigers ahead of November's SAFF Championship, while Diego Forlan's La Celeste look to build on their emphatic recent win over South Korea. India enter this international friendly following a challenging window under Khalid Jamil. The Blue Tigers began with a 1-1 draw against Panama before suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to five-time world champions Brazil, with Estevão, Pedro, and a brace from Samuel Lino sealing the result. Uruguay arrive under new leadership after Diego Forlán replaced Marcelo Bielsa following a disappointing group-stage exit at the World Cup. While Forlán's tenure began with a 3-1 loss to Japan, La Celeste bounced back emphatically with a 4-1 victory over South Korea in Seoul. Uruguay is now targeting another strong display to build momentum.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Oct 2026, 06:35:26 pm IST India vs Uruguay Football Live Updates: India Starting XI! India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Pramveer, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Manvir Singh, Ryan Dale Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan

6 Oct 2026, 06:31:08 pm IST India vs Uruguay Football Live Updates: Empty Seats! The stadium is absolutely empty an hour before the kick off time. There were hints about the lack of interest for the match as the ticket prices were cut down 24 hours before the match even begun. Read here: India Vs Uruguay: Tickets Slashed From Rs 1,999 To Rs 199 - Will Kolkata Finally Fill Salt Lake?

6 Oct 2026, 06:24:29 pm IST India vs Uruguay Football Live Updates: Lineups Out! Uruguay 11: Thiago Cardozo, Nahitan Nandez, Santiago Mourino, Jose Maria Gimenez, Joaquin Piquerez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maximiliano Araujo, Federico Vinas and Darwin Nunez. Substitutes: Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin, Guillermo Varela, Juan Rodriguez, Ronald Araujo, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Lucas Torreira, Facundo Bernal, Facundo Pellistri and Rodrigo Aguirre.

6 Oct 2026, 06:14:01 pm IST India vs Uruguay Football Live Updates: Streaming! The match between India and Uruguay will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv App. Check everything you need to know about the match here: India Vs Uruguay FIFA International Friendly, Live Streaming: Squad, When And Where To Watch