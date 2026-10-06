India Vs Uruguay Football Live Score: Lineups Out! Darwin Nunez, Araujo In The Starting XI

India vs Uruguay Football Live Updates: India Starting XI!
India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Pramveer, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Manvir Singh, Ryan Dale Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan
India vs Uruguay Football Live Updates: Empty Seats!
The stadium is absolutely empty an hour before the kick off time. There were hints about the lack of interest for the match as the ticket prices were cut down 24 hours before the match even begun.
Read here: India Vs Uruguay: Tickets Slashed From Rs 1,999 To Rs 199 - Will Kolkata Finally Fill Salt Lake?
India vs Uruguay Football Live Updates: Lineups Out!
Uruguay 11: Thiago Cardozo, Nahitan Nandez, Santiago Mourino, Jose Maria Gimenez, Joaquin Piquerez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maximiliano Araujo, Federico Vinas and Darwin Nunez.
Substitutes: Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin, Guillermo Varela, Juan Rodriguez, Ronald Araujo, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Lucas Torreira, Facundo Bernal, Facundo Pellistri and Rodrigo Aguirre.
India vs Uruguay Football Live Updates: Streaming!
The match between India and Uruguay will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv App.
Check everything you need to know about the match here: India Vs Uruguay FIFA International Friendly, Live Streaming: Squad, When And Where To Watch
India vs Uruguay Football Live Updates: Greetings!
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA international friendly between India and the Uruguay team in Kolkata! Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Blue Tigers take the field. Stay tuned with us today for live scores, team updates, and all the action right here.