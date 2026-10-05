India face Uruguay in a FIFA International friendly on Tuesday, October 6.
India are ranked 138th in the world, and Uruguay are ranked 20th.
India lost their last match 0-4 against a star-studded Brazil
India must quickly recover from a 0-4 drubbing by Brazil as they prepare to face Uruguay in a FIFA international friendly in Kolkata on Tuesday. The task looks steep. India are ranked 138th in the world, and Uruguay are ranked 20th and are two-time world champions.
The contrast has sharpened within days. India had drawn 1-1 with 44th-ranked Panama in Bengaluru before Brazil handed them a reality check at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. Yet head coach Khalid Jamil saw some promise in India’s combination play and their willingness to defend and counterattack, especially in the first 25 minutes.
Those signs matter now. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti also said those aspects of the Indian side. India will need to build on them fast if they are to trouble Uruguay or even grind out a draw that would feel like a major result against such opposition.
All You Need To Know About India Vs Uruguay FIFA International Friendly Match
When and Where Will the India vs Uruguay FIFA International Friendly Match Take Place?
The FIFA International Friendly match between India Vs Uruguay will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday (October 6).
What Time Will India vs Uruguay FIFA International Friendly Match Begin?
The FIFA International Friendly Match between India and Uruguay is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs Uruguay FIFA International Friendly Match?
The FIFA International Friendly Match between India Vs Uruguay will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India vs Uruguay FIFA International Friendly Match Online in India?
The FIFA International Friendly Match between India Vs Uruguay will be streamed live in India on the SonyLiv app and website from 7:30 PM onwards.
India And Uruguay Squad
India: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.
Uruguay: Santiago Mele (GK), Thiago Cardozo (GK), Cristopher Fiermarin, Jose Maria Gimenez (c), Sebastian Caceres, Ronald Araujo, Nahitan Nandez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Santiago Mourino, Joaquin Piquerez, Juan Rodriguez, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Facundo Bernal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Lucas Torreira, Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Brian Rodriguez, Maximiliano Araujo, Rodrigo Aguirre, Darwin Nunez, Federico Vinas, Martin Satriano