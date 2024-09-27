PM Modi To Inaugurate Pune's Shivajinagar-Swargate Metro Line

Following the cancellation, Supriya Sule, Baramati MP, and NCP (SP) leader, suggested that Modi opt for an online inauguration, mentioning that he had already inaugurated the same project multiple times. Meanwhile, Pune NCP (SP) chief Prashant Jagtap criticized the delay, threatening that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders would open the Metro line to the public if the government didn't act by Friday.