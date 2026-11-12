Kishtwar Killings Put Spotlight On SPOs’ Role In J&K’s Counter-Insurgency Operations

Two SPOs, Rashpal Kumar, 45, and Babbi Chand, 57, were found dead in Kishtwar on Thursday after going missing while travelling to join duty.
Officials said both had multiple bullet wounds and their service weapons were missing.
The killings have drawn attention to SPOs’ role in supporting police and counter-insurgency operations, particularly in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) who went missing while travelling to join duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district were found dead on Thursday morning, officials said. Their service weapons were missing.
The personnel were identified as Rashpal Kumar, 45, and Babbi Chand, 57, both residents of Kiyar village in Dachhan. Their bodies had multiple bullet wounds, officials told PTI. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “The bodies have been found but weapons are missing.”
The two SPOs were posted with the police’s Special Operations Group and were on their way to Dherana, where they were to join duty at a temporary base of the 17 Rashtriya Rifles in Marwah. They did not reach the post. Police teams began searching for them after they failed to return, officials said.
Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar expressed grief over the killings. Speaking to ANI, she said the bodies were recovered at around 8am and 9am, respectively.
Kishtwar, about 200 km from Jammu, has seen counter-insurgency operations against active terrorists. Its difficult terrain and extensive forest cover continue to pose challenges for security forces, officials said. PTI reported that five people—four terrorists and an Army soldier—were killed in terror-related incidents in the district in 2026.
SPOs’ Role In J-K Security Operations
SPOs are local residents appointed to assist regular police, particularly in areas where the force needs additional support. In Jammu and Kashmir, they generally serve on temporary, honorarium-based arrangements and take part in law-and-order duties and counter-insurgency operations. They receive training in handling weapons, including training from the Army.
In remote areas, Village Defence Committees—often comprising two SPOs—can help respond to militant attacks when security forces may not be able to reach quickly.
Under the Police Act, 1861, a police officer of at least Inspector rank may approach a Magistrate to seek the appointment of local residents as SPOs when there is a threat of violence, public unrest or disturbance of the peace. Once appointed, SPOs work under police supervision and are required to follow lawful instructions. The Act also provides for a fine of up to ₹50 if an SPO, without sufficient excuse, refuses to serve or disobeys a lawful order.