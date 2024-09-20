Central Government Sanctions ₹6,585 Crore For Seven National Highway Projects In Andhra Pradesh

With Phase I targeting the development of 34,800 km of national highways across several categories, including Economic Corridors, Inter-corridor and Feeder Routes, National Corridors Efficiency Improvement, and Border Roads, Bharatmala is set to reshape India's road connectivity.

The programme plays a vital role in improving the efficiency of freight and passenger movement by building high-quality roads, expressways, and bridges, thereby reducing travel time between key economic hubs. Notably, it is expected to reduce travel time by 40-50% in selected economic corridors, a figure that speaks to the transformative potential of these infrastructural upgrades.

The program focuses on six core areas:

Economic Corridors Development - These corridors aim to connect key industrial hubs, improving the transportation of goods. Inter-corridor and Feeder Routes Development - Enhancing the connectivity between national highways and state highways. National Corridors Efficiency Improvement - Aimed at decongesting key national routes, reducing travel time, and cutting down logistics costs. Border and International Connectivity Roads - Strengthening road links in border areas to support both civilian and military logistics. Coastal and Port Connectivity Roads - Facilitating smoother access to India’s major ports to support the growing maritime trade. Expressways - Establishing fast-moving highways to reduce the overall travel time between economic zones.

Key Projects Under Bharatmala Pariyojana

Bharatmala has already facilitated the construction of numerous high-speed, access-controlled corridors that are redefining the way India approaches road infrastructure. Some of the prominent projects include: