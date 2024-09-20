Central Government Sanctions ₹6,585 Crore For Seven National Highway Projects In Andhra Pradesh

The recent approval of ₹6,585 crore by the Central government to develop seven national highway projects in Andhra Pradesh marks another milestone in India's ongoing efforts to strengthen its road networks. The seven projects span 384 kilometers, connecting vital regions such as Kodumuru, Pericherla, Sangameshwaram, and others, strengthening both economic activity and public mobility. The revival of these projects, after facing delays, is a testament to Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy’s persistent efforts in coordinating with central authorities. The removal of these projects from the Bharat Mala project and their inclusion in the National Highways Ordinary Programme reflects the government's pragmatic approach to accelerating infrastructure development.
The projects, spanning from Kodumuru to Pericherla, Sangameshwaram to Nallakaluva, Nandyal to Kurnool, and beyond, will provide a much-needed upgrade to critical corridors. Reddy noted that these highways, previously delayed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, have now been revived through successful engagements with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The allocation of these projects underscores the central and state governments' combined efforts to address the infrastructure deficit and expedite development in the region.
Bharatmala Pariyojana: The Backbone of India’s Road Network
The inclusion of these seven projects in Andhra Pradesh under the National Highways Ordinary Programme is part of a larger national mission—Bharatmala Pariyojana. Launched by the Government of India in 2017, this ambitious infrastructure initiative aims to develop a vast network of highways, transforming the logistics landscape of the country.
With Phase I targeting the development of 34,800 km of national highways across several categories, including Economic Corridors, Inter-corridor and Feeder Routes, National Corridors Efficiency Improvement, and Border Roads, Bharatmala is set to reshape India's road connectivity.
The programme plays a vital role in improving the efficiency of freight and passenger movement by building high-quality roads, expressways, and bridges, thereby reducing travel time between key economic hubs. Notably, it is expected to reduce travel time by 40-50% in selected economic corridors, a figure that speaks to the transformative potential of these infrastructural upgrades.
The program focuses on six core areas:
Economic Corridors Development - These corridors aim to connect key industrial hubs, improving the transportation of goods.
Inter-corridor and Feeder Routes Development - Enhancing the connectivity between national highways and state highways.
National Corridors Efficiency Improvement - Aimed at decongesting key national routes, reducing travel time, and cutting down logistics costs.
Border and International Connectivity Roads - Strengthening road links in border areas to support both civilian and military logistics.
Coastal and Port Connectivity Roads - Facilitating smoother access to India’s major ports to support the growing maritime trade.
Expressways - Establishing fast-moving highways to reduce the overall travel time between economic zones.
Key Projects Under Bharatmala Pariyojana
Bharatmala has already facilitated the construction of numerous high-speed, access-controlled corridors that are redefining the way India approaches road infrastructure. Some of the prominent projects include:
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (1,386 km) – Partially completed, this is one of the largest expressway projects under Bharatmala, cutting across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (262 km) – Currently under implementation, this corridor is poised to enhance trade and connectivity between Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
Raipur-Visakhapatnam Corridor (465 km) – Under construction, this corridor will link Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, vital for regional development.
Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Access Controlled Corridor (917 km) – Partially completed, this strategic project connects Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, improving connectivity in northwestern India.
Green Highways: A Sustainable Future
In addition to addressing India's burgeoning infrastructure needs, Bharatmala Pariyojana is also paving the way for eco-friendly roadways with its Greenfield High-Speed Corridors. As part of India’s commitment to sustainable development, 25 such corridors have been envisaged under the programme, focusing on reducing carbon emissions, conserving biodiversity, and minimizing the environmental footprint of road projects.
Among these, the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun and Surat-Nashik-Ahmednagar-Solapur corridors stand out as significant strides toward green infrastructure. By building roads that align with the principles of sustainability, Bharatmala aims to create a balance between development and environmental protection, thereby setting a new benchmark for infrastructure projects.
Green highways, apart from being energy-efficient and eco-friendly, also incorporate sustainable construction materials, renewable energy sources, and modern technologies that reduce environmental impact. The goal is to make the Indian road network not just world-class but also environmentally responsible.
The Road Ahead for Andhra Pradesh
The recent allocation of Rs 6,585 crore for highways in Andhra Pradesh is victory for not only the state, but for Bharatmala Pariyojana. These projects will further improve the inter and intra state connectivity for transportation of goods to improve the market access point and bring new economic growth to the people of Andhra Pradesh.
Moreover, the revival of these projects after delays demonstrates the importance of state-center coordination in infrastructure development. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s emphasis on securing these funds through regular engagement with the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Ministry of Road Transport highlights how political will and strategic intervention can break bureaucratic bottlenecks and accelerate growth.
India continues to construct new connecting roads under its mega-connectivity project, Bharatmala Pariyojana, and the nation’s economy is all set to transform with the construction of this magnificent motorway. Such projects are not only expected to help save time while commuting but also to be beneficial for the process of economic development of communities, regions and countries, as well as contribute to the improvement of environmental conditions.
With more Greenfield corridors and expressways on the horizon, Bharatmala Pariyojana stands as a testament to India’s aspirations for becoming a global leader in infrastructure. The future of road transport in India is not only about connectivity but also about sustainability, resilience, and efficiency—values that will shape the next generation of highways crisscrossing the nation.
As Andhra Pradesh embarks on this new phase of highway development, it joins a nationwide mission to build roads that connect regions, empower communities, and pave the way for a more connected, greener India.