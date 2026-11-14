In Photos | Kashmir Sees Fresh Snowfall As Temperature Drops

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Fresh snowfall in Kashmir’s higher reaches and rain in the plains brought temperatures down by several degrees, intensifying cold conditions across the Valley. The snowfall, triggered by a Western Disturbance, covered tourist destinations including Gulmarg and Sonmarg. Several mountainous areas in north and central Kashmir, including Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts, also witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall. Snow accumulation on Zojila Pass, which connects Srinagar and Leh, led to the suspension of traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said.

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Fresh snowfall in Kashmir
A man stands amid fresh snowfall as it ends a prolonged dry spell, raising hopes of a boost in winter tourism, at Bhaderwah, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Kashmir snowfall
A man walks along a snow-covered road as higher reaches of Kashmir received snowfall, at the Gurez Valley, in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Kashmir snowfall update
A milestone on National Highway 701A stands surrounded by snow after Pir Ki Gali along the Mughal Road received fresh snowfall, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Gulmarg Gondola snowfall
Snow covers a shrine and the surrounding area after Pir Ki Gali along the Mughal Road received fresh snowfall, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Sonamarg fresh snowfall
A vehicle travels along the snow-lined Mughal Road following fresh snowfall, in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Srinagar weather and snowfall
A vendor sits inside a makeshift roadside stall surrounded by snow after Pir Ki Gali along the Mughal Road received fresh snowfall, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Kashmir higher reaches snowfall
Vehicles ply along a snow-lined stretch of the Mughal Road near the Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary gate after Pir Ki Gali received fresh snowfall, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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