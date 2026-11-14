In Photos | Kashmir Sees Fresh Snowfall As Temperature Drops

P Photo Webdesk 14 November 2026 12:36 pm Published at: 14 November 2026 12:31 pm Updated on:

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir’s higher reaches and rain in the plains brought temperatures down by several degrees, intensifying cold conditions across the Valley. The snowfall, triggered by a Western Disturbance, covered tourist destinations including Gulmarg and Sonmarg. Several mountainous areas in north and central Kashmir, including Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts, also witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall. Snow accumulation on Zojila Pass, which connects Srinagar and Leh, led to the suspension of traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said.