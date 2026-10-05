Singapore's Energy Capital Global to Invest ₹41,750 Crore in Al-Ready Data Centre Campus in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh secured ₹43,250 crore in FDI commitments at Singapore’s inaugural SING Forum.
Energy Capital Global committed ₹41,750 crore for a 100 MW AI-ready data centre.
Sunstream Green Energy pledged ₹1,500 crore for solar, battery storage and components.
Chhattisgarh on Monday secured foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments worth ₹43,250 crore at the inaugural Singapore-India Network for Growth (SING) Forum 2026 in Singapore, led by a single ₹41,750 crore commitment for an Al-ready data centre campus.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led the State delegation at the Forum, where Chhattisgarh was participating on the nomination of the Ministry of External Affairs, according to a release.
The commitment comes from Singapore-headquartered Energy Capital Global Pte Ltd, which will establish a 100 MW Al-ready data centre campus in Chhattisgarh. Energy Capital Global develops and finances Al-ready data centres paired with on-site clean power across the Asia-Pacific, with a presence in Singapore, India, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Australia. The Chief Minister handed over the Invitation to Invest to the company at the Forum.
The commitment builds on Chhattisgarh's growing digital momentum, as the State is already home to India's first Al Data Centre Park. Together, these projects are positioning Chhattisgarh as a rising hub for India's digital infrastructure.
"Chhattisgarh has the power, the land and the political will that Al infrastructure needs, and it has them today. This MOU is the start of a long-term partnership. We look forward to building the largest Al-ready data centre campus in central India, bringing international capital and expertise to the state, and training Chhattisgarh's engineers to run it," said Stanislav Borisov, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Capital Global.
The State also received an FDI commitment of 1,500 crore from Sunstream Green Energy Pvt Ltd in the solar sector, along with related battery storage and components, as per the release.
CM Sai said that these commitments are a vote of confidence in Chhattisgarh's policies, potential and people. He added that they will create new opportunities for the State's youth and bring Chhattisgarh closer to the goal of a Viksit Chhattisgarh.
The Chief Minister also took part in a fireside chat alongside Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, moderated by the Singapore Business Federation.
Making a compelling case for Chhattisgarh, he said, "We don't bring reforms by discussing in closed rooms. We ask industry directly about their difficulties and change our systems to match. Over 450 reforms are done, and this Reform Express will not stop until people themselves say no more reform is needed."
He added that this combination of reforms, a progressive industrial policy and a proactive government has brought Chhattisgarh investment proposals worth over 8 lakh crore in just 18 months.
Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry, Government of Singapore, graced the Forum as Guest of Honour. Her presence underlined the importance. Singapore places. deepening economic ties with Indian States. Senior leadership from global corporates, including Mastercard, IHCL (Taj Hotels) and Nestlé, also addressed the gathering.
On the sidelines of the Forum, the Chief Minister held one-on-one meetings with Aquatech and Adroit Overseas Pte Ltd. The discussions focused on wastewater reuse infrastructure for industries and the vast opportunities in food processing in Chhattisgarh.
Vishnu Deo Sai will meet leaders of major Singapore companies and investment institutions at a CEO Roundtable on 6 October 2026, carrying forward the momentum from the Forum.