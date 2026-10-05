Singapore's Energy Capital Global to Invest ₹41,750 Crore in Al-Ready Data Centre Campus in Chhattisgarh

"Chhattisgarh has the power, the land and the political will that Al infrastructure needs, and it has them today. This MOU is the start of a long-term partnership. We look forward to building the largest Al-ready data centre campus in central India, bringing international capital and expertise to the state, and training Chhattisgarh's engineers to run it," said Stanislav Borisov, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Capital Global.