'I Look Forward To See...': Coach Morne Morkel Is Excited As Young Pacer Returns To Team India Against West Indies

India bowling coach Morne Morkel is eager to see tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav against the West Indies.
Morkel believes that simply sharing the dressing room with experienced players will serve as a learning opportunity for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The coach also praised opener Abhishek Sharma as a "deep thinker".
India bowling coach Morne Morkel is eager to see how Mayank Yadav performs if given an opportunity in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, starting on Tuesday, October 6.
Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the series opener, Morkel expressed his anticipation for the pacer's return. "Mayank Yadav is back from injury, so I look forward to seeing how he goes when he gets an opportunity," he said.
"If you look at Mayank Yadav, [what] immediately comes to mind is his pace, his X-factor... He had a couple of setbacks with injuries back-to-back. For a young player to get through that and then again find himself in a situation to play for India just shows attitude."
On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Morkel feels that spending time with the India squad will help Vaibhav Sooryavanshi develop as a player, even if he does not get much game time.
"We all know the talent of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I think the more time he spends in this environment with quality players, and the more time he trains at this standard, it will only be great for his cricket," said Morkel.
He added, "Even if he is not getting that game time, he is still on the bus, in the dugout, and in the hotel with guys who have a lot of experience. Sharing that dressing room, talking to the guys, and just watching how they go through their processes and set up in the nets will be key for him."
Morkel said he believes in the concept of learning through observing and keeps Vaibhav busy with tasks.
He said, "I am a big believer that if you put guys in the right environment, they can ask the right questions and observe. So I always challenge him. I say, 'Watch what this guy is doing in training. How does he face his first 15 balls? What sort of game plan has he come up with?'"
"For any young player, whether they get game time or if that time is a little bit limited, it is still our job to make sure they learn, grow, and ask questions. That, for me, is a fantastic growth mindset. As a fast bowler, I can't really talk too much about batting, but I always ask him on the bus, 'What is the one thing you have learned today?'"
Vaibhav made his debut on the UK tour but has had limited chances since then. The team management has shown faith in the World Cup-winning combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.
On Abhishek Sharma
Morkel didn't shy away from praising Abhishek Sharma when asked about him. Morkel explained the process Abhishek goes through to find success in the match.
"What I like about Abhishek is that he is a deep thinker about the game," Morkel said. "At training, he comes with a specific plan in terms of how he thinks the bowlers are going to try and get him out."
"It is not just going into the nets, hitting every ball for six, and walking out. He thinks about his game quite a lot, comes with a well-structured plan to the nets, and that is the reason why he is so successful," Morkel stated.