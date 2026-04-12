LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Is Mayank Yadav Not Playing For Lucknow Super Giants Against Gujarat Titans?

Summary of this article
Mayank Yadav missed out another game in IPL 2026
He continues to feature in the list of impact subs
Check the reason for Mayank Yadav's exclusion of LSG's playing XI below
The Lucknow Super Giants’ highly anticipated clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium on April 12, Sunday, began without one of the team's most talked-about stars in the starting XI. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav was once again named among the Impact Substitutes rather than the primary lineup, as the franchise continues to adopt a safety first. approach with their prized asset.
The LSG pace battery has been formidable even in Mayank’s absence. Led by the experienced Mohammed Shami and the consistent Avesh Khan. Young domestic talents like Prince Yadav—currently the team’s leading wicket-taker with five scalps—stepped up significantly, making the Powerplay unit one of the most economical in the league. This depth has allowed the management to be patient, especially with the strategic addition of Bharat Arun as the new bowling coach.
Arun, renowned for masterminding India's fast-bowling revolution, is expected to refine Mayank’s mechanics to ensure long-term durability.
Mayank famously broke onto the scene in IPL 2024, terrorizing world-class batters with speeds consistently clocking over 155 kmph. His raw pace and back-to-back Player of the Match awards on debut made him an overnight sensation and earned him a rapid call-up to the Indian national team.
However, the subsequent two years have been a saga of frustration. After suffering a stress fracture in his back that limited him to just two appearances in the 2025 season, the 23-year-old was forced to undergo major surgery in New Zealand—a procedure similar to the one that revived Jasprit Bumrah’s career.
Heading into this 2026 season, the latest fitness updates are encouraging but cautious. Following an intensive eight-month rehabilitation program at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Mayank declared himself 100% fit in late March and demonstrated his recovery by bowling at full tilt during T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures for India A.
Why Mayank Yadav Is Not Playing In LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026 Match?
LSG head coach Justin Langer has confirmed that while Mayank is physically ready to bowl, the team is meticulously managing his workload to prevent a recurrence of his injuries.
There has been occasions when it has seemed Mayank is fit, but after he bowled in full intensity during a match, he gets injured. This time, LSG want to be doubly sure before giving him the green signal.
The hint that his fitness is improving can be noticed as Mayank has started to feature in the list of impact substitutes, and it is expected that he will be in action soon when the situation demands.