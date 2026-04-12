LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Is Mayank Yadav Not Playing For Lucknow Super Giants Against Gujarat Titans?

The LSG pace battery has been formidable even in Mayank’s absence. Led by the experienced Mohammed Shami and the consistent Avesh Khan. Young domestic talents like Prince Yadav—currently the team’s leading wicket-taker with five scalps—stepped up significantly, making the Powerplay unit one of the most economical in the league. This depth has allowed the management to be patient, especially with the strategic addition of Bharat Arun as the new bowling coach.