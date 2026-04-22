LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Why Is Avesh Khan Not Playing Today?

Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi