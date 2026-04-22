LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Why Is Avesh Khan Not Playing Today?

Avesh Khan misses LSG vs RR clash as Mayank Yadav returns after 353 days. LSG opt for pace boost after winning toss and choosing to bowl

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LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Why Is Avesh Khan Not Playing Today?
Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Avesh Khan dropped as LSG opted for a tactical change in their bowling attack

  • Mayank Yadav returns after 353 days, replacing Avesh for added pace

  • Decision based on conditions favoring fast bowlers at Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants locked horns with Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Stadium, with skipper Rishabh Pant winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The decision came with conditions expected to assist pacers early on, making it a tactical call for the hosts.

LSG, struggling this season with just two wins in six matches, made a couple of key changes to their playing XI in a bid to turn things around. Rajasthan, meanwhile, stuck with an unchanged lineup despite back-to-back losses, banking on their in-form top order to deliver in a crucial encounter.

Also Check: LSG Vs RR Live Score

Mayank Yadav replaces Avesh Khan as LSG opt for pace boost

The biggest talking point from the toss was the absence of Avesh Khan from the playing XI. The Indian pacer hasn’t been ruled out due to injury or fitness concerns but has instead been rotated out as part of a tactical change. LSG brought back express pacer Mayank Yadav, who replaced Avesh in the XI as confirmed by skipper Rishabh Pant.

Mayank’s return is significant, as the young speedster is finally back after a long injury layoff caused by a lumbar stress fracture and toe issues that kept him out since IPL 2025.

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His raw pace, often clocking over 150 km/h, adds a different dimension to LSG’s bowling attack, something the team has lacked during their inconsistent run this season.

With LSG desperate to fix their bowling struggles and gain momentum, the management appears to have opted for X-factor over experience. Avesh, while reliable, has made way for Mayank’s sheer pace and wicket-taking potential, especially on a surface that could assist fast bowlers early on.

LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger

Impact Player: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav

Impact Player: Himmat Singh, George Linde, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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