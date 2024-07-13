United States

Queen Camilla's Handbag Has A Surprising Link To Princess Diana

Queen Camilla recently added a new accessory to her royal wardrobe, the Small Lady Dior Bag, which is famously linked to Princess Diana

She first showcased the $6,000 beige handbag at Wimbledon on July 10 and then during a visit to Cardiff, Wales, on July 11.
Queen Camilla has introduced a new accessory to her royal wardrobe with a surprising connection to Princess Diana. This week, Camilla was spotted with the elegant Small Lady Dior Bag in beige at two high-profile events. This luxury handbag, priced at a cool $6,000, holds a special place in royal history, being famously renamed the Lady Dior after Princess Diana. The late Princess, once Lady Diana Spencer, adored this stylish accessory.

The first sighting of Queen Camilla's new handbag was at Wimbledon on July 10. Seated in the prestigious front row of the Royal Box, she watched the tennis action alongside her sister, Annabel Elliot. The Queen casually placed the chic Dior bag on her lap, adding a touch of glamour to the sporting event.

Queen Camilla
The next day, Queen Camilla was seen with the same handbag during a visit to the Senedd in Cardiff, Wales, alongside King Charles. This royal visit marked the 25th anniversary of the Welsh Parliament's devolution from the U.K. government. Camilla gracefully exited the building, the iconic bag draped over her arm, catching everyone's eye.

This fashion choice is a surprising one for Queen Camilla, known for her more understated style. The Lady Dior bag is deeply associated with Princess Diana, who reportedly avoided wearing Chanel after her 1996 divorce because its interlocking "C" logo reminded her of Charles and Camilla's affair.

The Lady Dior bag has a rich history. A black version of the bag, originally named Chouchou (French for "favourite"), was gifted to Princess Diana in 1995 before it was officially released. Diana fell in love with the bag, carrying it frequently and even requesting a navy blue version to match her eyes. She famously showcased the blue version at the Met Gala in New York City in 1996. Later that year, in a tribute to her, Dior renamed the bag "Lady Dior."

Photo: Princess Diana
Today, Dior offers the Lady Dior bag in various sizes, colours, and materials, making it a timeless piece for fashion lovers. Queen Camilla isn’t the only royal fan of this bag. Meghan Markle was seen carrying a black Dior Lady D-Lite handbag, a modern version of the original, in 2021 at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York City with Prince Harry.

