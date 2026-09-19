Missiles, Minerals And Military: The Arctic Power Play Behind Trump's Greenland Deal

The proposed US-Greenland security arrangement would deepen Washington’s military role on the Arctic island, building on its longstanding presence at Pituffik Space Base
Greenland’s strategic value extends from missile warning and space surveillance to its location between North America, the North Atlantic and the Arctic, as well as its critical-mineral potential
Trump has described the arrangement as giving the US “permanent control” over Greenland’s security, while Denmark and Greenland say the pact preserves their sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination
The most important fact about Donald Trump’s newly announced Greenland deal is also the easiest to lose in the headlines: the full agreement is not public yet.
Trump said on Friday that the US, Denmark and Greenland had reached an agreement with no expiry date that would give Washington what he described as the “complete ability” to do what is necessary to secure Greenland and the United States. He also said the US would soon begin plans for a “large Military presence” on the Arctic island. Trump described the arrangement as having no expiry date.
Denmark and Greenland have described the development more cautiously. Their governments said the three sides are expected to sign an agreement on strengthened security in the Arctic and North Atlantic at the UN General Assembly next week.
The Danish prime minister’s office said the agreement will enter into force only after the necessary national parliamentary procedures. It also said the arrangement recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.
That leaves an important distinction. The agreement is intended to deepen and formalise the US security role in Greenland. It does not amount, on the information currently available, to a transfer of Greenlandic sovereignty to Washington.
The Deal
What can be established so far comes from two different levels of information.
The official Danish-Greenlandic statement confirms that a three-way security agreement is expected to be signed next week. It says the purpose is to strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic while recognising Greenland’s interests, the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. It does not publish the operative provisions of the agreement.
Reuters, citing a US State Department official familiar with the terms, reported that the arrangement would give the US permanent access, basing and overflight rights. The official also said it would prohibit non-NATO countries from building military bases in Greenland and allow only the US and its allies to make unspecified “sensitive investments”. Those provisions would continue to apply even if Greenland eventually became independent.
Those reported terms are more specific than the public Danish-Greenlandic announcement, but they remain reported provisions until the agreement itself is published.
There is therefore a difference between saying the US is seeking permanent military rights in Greenland and saying the US has permanent control over Greenland. The first reflects the terms Reuters has reported. The second is Trump’s description of what the arrangement means.
The Base
The proposed expansion would build on an American military presence that is already decades old.
The US-Denmark agreement on the defence of Greenland was signed on April 27, 1951 and entered into force later that year. A 2004 agreement amended and supplemented the original arrangement and included the Home Rule Government of Greenland. The 2004 text says Thule Air Base was the only defence area in Greenland at the time and provided for consultation with Danish and Greenlandic authorities over significant changes to US military operations or facilities.
Today, Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) remains the US military’s principal installation in Greenland. The base supports missile warning, missile defence and space-surveillance missions.
Its importance was underlined again in August 2026, when Pituffik marked its 75th anniversary. US Northern Command described the base as part of the longstanding security relationship involving the United States, Denmark and Greenland.
So Trump’s announcement is not about establishing the first American military presence in Greenland.
The issue is whether the new arrangement would allow Washington to expand an existing foothold into a broader and more durable military role.
Exactly what that expansion would involve remains unclear. It is not yet known whether new US bases would actually be constructed.
The Missiles
Greenland’s strategic value begins with geography.
NATO describes the Arctic as a gateway to the North Atlantic, linking North America and Europe through vital trade, transport and communications routes. It also identifies the region as an area of growing strategic competition involving Russia and China.
Pituffik is important because of the systems located there.
The US Space Force’s 12th Space Warning Squadron operates the Upgraded Early Warning Radar at the base. The squadron says the radar provides strategic missile warning and space-domain awareness and supports missile-defence missions, including the detection and assessment of intercontinental and sea-launched ballistic missiles.
Pituffik also hosts a facility within the US Space Force’s Satellite Control Network. Its extreme northern location allows it to maintain frequent contact with polar-orbiting satellites and provide telemetry, tracking and commanding for US and allied government satellite programmes.
NORAD has also used the base in recurring air-defence operations. During Operation Noble Defender in January and February 2026, American and Canadian personnel and aircraft deployed to Pituffik as part of an effort to validate the defence of North America against threats from different approaches.
The proposed security agreement therefore fits into an existing defence architecture. Its importance lies partly in whether that architecture can be expanded.
Russia And China
Washington’s wider Arctic strategy helps explain why Greenland has become more important.
The US Department of Defense’s 2024 Arctic Strategy said climate change was altering the operating environment while Russia and China were increasing activity in the region. It described Russia as the largest Arctic military presence and said China was seeking greater influence and access to the region. The strategy called for stronger domain awareness, greater engagement with allies and partners and a calibrated US military presence.
The Pentagon has also highlighted increasing Russia-China cooperation in the Arctic. In 2024, a senior defence official said China was seeking greater access to the region and that growing Chinese and Russian cooperation, including military activity, posed additional concerns for the United States.
NATO’s approach has moved in the same direction. In February 2026, the alliance announced Arctic Sentry, a multi-domain activity intended to strengthen NATO’s posture in the Arctic and High North amid increased Russian military activity and growing Chinese interest.
Greenland is therefore important not simply because it is large and strategically placed, but because it sits within the defence geography connecting North America, the North Atlantic and the Arctic.
The Minerals
Security is only one part of Greenland’s strategic importance.
Greenland’s Mineral Resources Strategy for 2025-29 sets out the government’s policy for the mineral sector and includes a specific focus on minerals defined as critical by Greenland’s partners. The strategy also seeks to create investment frameworks and develop the sector while addressing social, environmental and economic sustainability.
That matters in the wider US strategic context.
A January 2026 White House proclamation described processed critical minerals as essential to the US defence industrial base and cited their use in fighter aircraft, munitions, naval ships, communications networks and surveillance systems. It also said dependence on foreign supply chains for critical minerals posed a national-security vulnerability.
But the available evidence does not establish that the new Greenland security agreement gives Washington ownership of Greenlandic minerals or specific mining rights.
The Danish announcement does not mention such provisions, while the agreement itself has not yet been made public. Reuters also reported that it remained unclear whether any formal authority over Greenland’s resources would be ceded to Washington.
The mineral issue is therefore best understood as part of the wider strategic importance of Greenland, rather than as a confirmed clause of the new security agreement.
The Arctic Opens
The strategic picture is also being shaped by changes in the physical Arctic.
NOAA’s 2025 Arctic Report Card recorded the lowest annual Arctic sea-ice maximum in the 47-year satellite record in March 2025. It said the last two decades had been characterised by lower sea-ice extent and a younger, thinner ice cover. NOAA also linked declining sea ice to increased marine activity and a reassessment of resource extraction and national-security concerns.
The US Department of Defense has similarly argued that a changing Arctic is opening new sea routes and creating new opportunities for commerce and resource activity while changing the security environment.
Greenland sits at the intersection of those developments: North American defence, North Atlantic access, Arctic military competition, space and missile-warning infrastructure, and growing interest in critical minerals.
What Changes?
The immediate change is not territorial. It is about the scope and durability of the US security role.
Trump has shifted the emphasis from his earlier calls for US ownership of Greenland towards a claim of a permanent American security role without formally acquiring the island. Reuters says the reported arrangement would lock in US access, basing and overflight rights while preventing non-NATO countries from establishing military bases and restricting certain sensitive investments.
But the next stage still depends on the agreement itself.
Denmark and Greenland say the pact is expected to be signed next week and will enter into force only after the necessary national parliamentary procedures. Greenland remains a self-governing part of the Kingdom of Denmark, while the Danish government retains responsibility for foreign, security and defence matters under the existing constitutional framework.
So the central question is no longer whether the US has strategic interests in Greenland. Those interests are longstanding and already reflected in Pituffik, missile-warning infrastructure and decades of defence cooperation.
The question is how far the new agreement expands those rights, how durable they are in practice, and how Denmark and Greenland are incorporated into their exercise.
Until the text is published and the required procedures are completed, Trump’s declaration of “permanent control” remains his description of the arrangement. What Denmark and Greenland have confirmed is an impending security agreement intended to strengthen Arctic and North Atlantic security while recognising the Kingdom’s sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.