Across 21 Villages In Himachal's Kangra, Child Marriage Retreats But Refuses To Disappear

Decline Across Generations Levels Off

EIF broke the data down by age group to trace how this has changed across generations. Among women aged 56 and over, 35% said they had married before 18. Among women now aged 46 to 55, that figure was 8% - a drop of around 27 percentage points. Among women aged 36 to 45 and 26 to 35, the rate had eased further, to 3% and 6% respectively.