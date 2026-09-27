10 Women Found Dead Since July: What’s Happening In South Africa’s Ekurhuleni?

A 10th woman’s body has been found in Ekurhuleni since July, with the latest discovery made at Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa as police continue investigating the deaths
SAPS is probing the cases separately and has not established that they are linked to a single attacker, while three suspects have been arrested in connection with the ninth victim’s killing
Police have also warned against unverified social media claims naming alleged suspects, saying such allegations could put innocent people at risk
A woman’s body was found at Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday, becoming the 10th woman whose body has been discovered in the area since the beginning of July, according to South African police.
South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brenda Muridili said police could initially only confirm the discovery of the body. Forensic teams and other investigators were at the scene and further information was expected after preliminary investigations.
The body was found at the cemetery in the Vusumizi section of Thembisa South. Residents described the discovery as shocking and called for increased police presence in the area.
What Police Know
Nine women’s bodies had already been discovered in Ekurhuleni since the beginning of July. Eight of the nine had been identified by their families, while police had made three arrests in connection with one of the cases.
SAPS has described the deaths as a series of murder cases involving women and said each case was receiving priority attention.
On Monday, police said they had made a breakthrough in the investigation into the ninth victim, whose body was recovered in Dawn Park on September 17. Three suspects, one man and two women, were arrested in connection with that murder and were due to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court.
The breakthrough followed a wider police operation after the deaths of women in Ekurhuleni. SAPS said investigators were pursuing all nine cases and following available leads.
Police Warn Against Claims
The investigation has also generated unverified allegations on social media.
On Wednesday, Ekurhuleni police warned residents against circulating photographs and allegations identifying individuals as suspects in the killings without evidence. Police said a man had reported that his photograph was being circulated in community groups with claims that he was responsible for the murders. SAPS described the allegations as unsubstantiated and defamatory and warned they could put the individual at risk of attack.
Police have not said that all 10 deaths are connected to a single perpetrator.
The latest discovery comes as authorities continue investigations into the earlier cases and seek to establish the circumstances surrounding each death. SAPS has also said it is working to improve policing and operational capacity in Ekurhuleni, where senior officials conducted an oversight visit to local police stations on Friday.