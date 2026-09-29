'AAP Has Tried To Destroy The University': Channi Alleges Political Move Behind LPU Protests

Channi alleged that LPU unrest was politically motivated after founder Ashok Mittal joined BJP.
He alleged outsiders participated in violence and questioned the police response to protests.
Channi also questioned reports of ₹100 crore losses and alleged students faced excessive force.
Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday alleged that the protests and violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU) were politically motivated, linking them to university founder Ashok Mittal’s move to the BJP.
Channi also alleged that outsiders entered the campus and participated in the violence, while questioning the police response.
“Outsiders went there and engaged in hooliganism. This hooliganism was sponsored by the Police themselves. LPU Founder Ashok Mittal has joined the BJP, and after that, the Aam Aadmi Party government has tried to destroy this University,” Channi said.
Channi Condemns Police Action Against Students
Channi questioned the reported financial losses during the unrest, while making clear that he could not verify the figure.
“A loss of around 100 crore rupees, as reported—I don't know for sure—has occurred, so who is responsible?” he asked.
He also questioned the alleged use of force against students and asked why action had not been taken against police personnel accused of assaulting them.
“And after that, students were beaten up severely; who is responsible for that? Why was no action taken against those police officers and personnel who beat up the students so brutally? And why was the situation not handled in time?” he said.
Randhawa Criticises Govt Response
Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also criticised the state government's handling of the protests.
“What happened in LPU, the govt has acted very late...they should have acted swiftly. Students came to the street, protested. This should not work like this,” Randhawa said.
He also rejected Former MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu’s allegation that the protests were intended to disrupt an upcoming BJP event.
“Students should not be demeaned. This is Bittu's habit to speak like this, which has no meaning,” he said.
The Congress leaders' remarks came after protests at LPU over allegations that a female student had been raped on campus. Police have registered a case over the allegations and formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate.