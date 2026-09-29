Angad Singh Dhillon has been appointed Canada's next ambassador to the UAE and will replace Radha Krishna Panday.
Dhillon has worked in Canada's federal government, including as chief of staff to two ministers and most recently as Director of Operations and Stakeholder Relations in Prime Minister Mark Carney's office.
His career has included work connected with India's and China's bilateral relations and Canadian participation in forums including the G7, G20 and UN General Assembly.
Canada has appointed Punjab-origin political aide Angad Singh Dhillon as its next ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, marking a new diplomatic role for a 35-year-old official who has risen through Canadian politics over the past decade.
Dhillon, who was born in Chandigarh and whose family traces its roots to Ghungrana village in Punjab's Ludhiana district, will represent Canada in Abu Dhabi.
His appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary was announced by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand on September 25 as part of a wider diplomatic reshuffle.
Dhillon will succeed Radha Krishna Panday and is expected to begin his posting in October.
Who Is Angad Singh Dhillon?
Dhillon was born in Chandigarh and moved to Canada in 2010 for higher education. His family continues to have strong links with Punjab, with his parents living in Chandigarh and his paternal family tracing its roots to Ghungrana village in Ludhiana.
He entered Canadian politics in 2015 as a field organiser in Ontario's Peel Region. He later joined the Liberal Research Bureau, where he worked on policy issues involving Eastern European and South Asian communities.
Dhillon subsequently served as chief of staff to two Canadian federal ministers, including in the small-business and transport portfolios. Before his diplomatic appointment, he served in Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's office as director of operations, outreach and stakeholder relations.
His government experience has also included Canada's participation in international forums including the G7, G20, United Nations General Assembly and other multilateral engagements, according to reports about his career, media reports say.
What Will Dhillon Do As Canada's UAE Ambassador?
As Canada's ambassador, Dhillon will head Ottawa's diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi and serve as its senior diplomatic representative in the UAE. His appointment comes as Canada continues to engage with the Gulf state on diplomatic and economic matters.
The UAE is an important partner for Canada in the Gulf, with the relationship covering areas including trade, investment and political engagement. Dhillon's previous experience in government and international affairs is expected to form part of his background as he takes up the posting.
His appointment has also attracted attention in Punjab because of his continuing connection with his ancestral village. Dhillon told The Indian Express that despite holding a senior diplomatic position, Ghungrana remains the place he considers home.
The appointment therefore marks a transition from Canadian political and government roles to formal diplomacy for Dhillon, while also highlighting the Punjab roots of Canada's incoming envoy to the UAE.