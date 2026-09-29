Myanmar Arrests 21 Over Alleged Donations To Opposition-Linked Fundraising Platform

Myanmar authorities say they have arrested 21 people accused of transferring money to the People’s Revolution Supply Family, a fundraising platform established by the opposition National Unity Government
Authorities say information on more than 2,700 alleged donors was identified, including people who used Wave Pay, NUG Pay and SDB Bank to make payments
The investigation is continuing, with authorities saying further arrests could follow and that financial accounts connected to the alleged donations will be closed and confiscated
Authorities in Myanmar have arrested 21 people accused of providing financial support to the opposition National Unity Government (NUG) and the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) on Monday.
The arrests followed an investigation into the People’s Revolution Supply Family (PRF) website, which authorities say was established by the NUG to raise funds for its activities and long-term operations.
Myanmar authorities have designated the NUG, CRPH and affiliated People’s Defence Force groups as terrorist organisations. The designation and the allegations against the arrested people were made by the authorities and have not been independently verified in the supplied reports.
2,700 People Identified
Authorities identified information on more than 2,700 people who allegedly provided financial support to the PRF platform.
The authorities said around 700 people had used Wave Pay, about 1,000 had used the NUG Pay system and another 1,000 had used SDB Bank to make payments.
Following the investigation, authorities identified and arrested 21 people from townships across the country, including Mohnyin, Lashio, Shwe Nyaung, PyinOoLwin, Pyinmana, Yangon and several areas in Ayeyawady Region.
Legal Action
The authorities said the 21 arrested people would face legal action for allegedly providing financial support to the PRF website.
They also said investigations would continue to identify and arrest other people allegedly connected to the platform. Wave Pay accounts identified in the case will be closed and the funds confiscated as state property.
The authorities have also urged the public to report information about people allegedly supporting the NUG, CRPH and other groups they have designated as terrorist organisations.
Opposition Funding Crackdown
The arrests are part of a wider effort by Myanmar authorities to target individuals and organisations accused of supporting the opposition and armed groups since the military seized power in 2021.
The latest case focuses on financial transfers rather than direct participation in armed activity. According to the authorities, the investigation began with information provided by members of the public and expanded after records of payments through multiple financial channels were examined.